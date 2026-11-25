



After nearly two years of delays, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has assured the Indian Air Force (IAF) that it will deliver between 16 and 18 TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets by 31 March 2027, marking a significant step towards getting the indigenous fighter jet effort back on track.





The commitment was conveyed during a high-level review meeting at Air Headquarters, where HAL provided an updated roadmap for deliveries and progress on outstanding technical issues.





The IAF has indicated that it is prepared to induct a full squadron of TEJAS MK-1A fighters by the end of the current financial year, provided all required capabilities are fully met.





Officials involved in the discussions said that all major hardware-related issues have now been resolved, including challenges linked to weapons trials.





"All hardware-related issues with the indigenous fighter, including those linked to weapons trials, have been resolved. Remaining software-related issues, including those concerning the radar, are in the final stages of resolution."





Despite the urgency surrounding deliveries, the IAF has made it clear that it will not dilute any of its operational or capability requirements when accepting the aircraft from HAL.





The TEJAS MK-1A program has been running almost two years behind its original schedule. The first aircraft under the initial order had been expected in March 2024, but a combination of technical, certification and supply-chain challenges delayed induction.





As part of the next phase, HAL is expected to complete the documentation process and secure the necessary airworthiness and quality clearances required before the fighters can formally enter service.





The TEJAS MK-1A is a substantially upgraded variant of the original TEJAS fighter. It incorporates an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, enhanced electronic warfare systems, beyond-visual-range missile capability, improved avionics, greater maintainability and air-to-air refuelling capability, all aimed at improving combat effectiveness and mission flexibility.





The aircraft is central to the IAF's modernisation plans and is intended to replace the ageing MiG-21 fleet, which was retired last year after serving the Air Force for more than six decades.





The urgency of the program is underscored by the IAF's fighter strength challenges. The service currently operates well below its authorised squadron strength, making timely induction of new combat aircraft a key priority.





The Air Force has already placed two orders with HAL for a total of 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighters valued at approximately ₹1.1 lakh crore.





The first contract for 83 aircraft was signed in February 2021, while a second order for 97 additional fighters followed in September 2025.





If HAL achieves its latest target, the delivery of a squadron-sized batch of TEJAS MK-1A aircraft by March 2027 would represent the most significant breakthrough yet in the delayed indigenous fighter program and provide a major boost to India's efforts to strengthen its home-grown military aviation capability.





Agencies







