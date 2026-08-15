



US leaders across states and the federal legislature extended greetings on the eve of India’s 80th Independence Day, reflecting the depth of the bilateral relationship and the contributions of the Indian-American diaspora.





Governors from Washington, South Dakota, Montana and Alaska conveyed formal messages of goodwill ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony scheduled for 15 August.





The Consulate General of India in Seattle confirmed that Washington and Nebraska issued proclamations designating the day as “India Day”. Civic leaders in Seattle, Bellevue, Kent and SeaTac joined in, alongside the King County Council, which represents 39 municipalities across Greater Seattle.





The proclamations praised Indian Americans for their achievements as innovators, entrepreneurs, educators, artists and professionals. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte emphasised the diaspora’s role in enriching cultural, educational and economic life in his state.





Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy highlighted their impact on local institutions, noting contributions to the economy, schools, healthcare and businesses. South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden expressed optimism that the friendship between the two peoples would continue to grow stronger.





Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington remarked that India’s progress inspires global communities, extending appreciation to the Consulate and the diaspora. Congressman Adam Smith framed bilateral relations as critical to building a peaceful and prosperous world, while praising the leadership of the diaspora in Puget Sound across education, governance, commerce, innovation and technology.





Congresswoman Kim Schrier noted that Washington’s Indian-American population is integral to the state’s cultural, educational and economic fabric. Congressman Dusty Johnson of South Dakota underscored India’s global standing as a stable and forward-looking nation, adding that the United States benefits from its diaspora of over five million and its multifaceted partnership with India.





Congressman Michael Baumgartner, who visited India last year, stressed that global peace and stability depend in part on strong ties between the two largest democracies. Representatives Suzan DelBene and Marilyn Strickland also conveyed greetings, with DelBene highlighting contributions to regional economic growth and technology, and Strickland commending India’s dedication to innovation, education and community building.





To mark the milestone, the Consulate released a special musical rendition of “Vande Mataram” performed by Grammy Award-winning violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan with students from the Swara Yoga Ensemble, filmed at the diplomatic mission.





The official flag-hoisting ceremony is scheduled atop the Federal Reserve Building in Seattle, with senior US dignitaries and Indian-American leaders in attendance. Last year, Seattle commemorated the occasion by hoisting the Tiranga atop the Space Needle.





India attained independence from British colonial rule on 15 August 1947. The day is commemorated annually through flag-raising ceremonies, cultural showcases and community gatherings across India and among its global diaspora.





ANI







