



US Navy has rushed the USS George Washington to the Middle East to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln, amid mounting concerns over mental health, supply shortages, and the prolonged deployment of the Lincoln in the war against Iran.





The USS George Washington, a Pacific-based aircraft carrier, departed Da Nang, Vietnam, last week and has since crossed the Singapore Strait accompanied by a cruiser and a destroyer. A Navy official confirmed the carrier’s presence in the Strait of Malacca, placing it en route to the Indian Ocean.





The Wall Street Journal reported that the Washington will replace the Lincoln as one of two US carriers stationed in the Middle East, leaving the Pacific temporarily without a US carrier presence.





The Lincoln has been deployed since 21 November, leaving San Diego and reaching the Middle East in January. Its mission was extended after the outbreak of war with Iran on 28 February. The carrier has now spent more than 240 consecutive days at sea, setting a record for uninterrupted deployment.





The Navy admitted that combat operations created a “highly contested environment” that disrupted traditional supply hubs, contributing to shortages and delays in mail delivery. Mission-critical supplies were prioritised, with food first, followed by hygiene items and mail. Officials insist sailors now have access to clean water and healthy meals.





Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth rejected reports of problems aboard the Lincoln, claiming they were “completely misrepresented.” However, Democratic lawmakers have demanded greater accountability. Senator Richard Blumenthal wrote to Navy leadership seeking answers about the prolonged deployment, stressing that operations against Iran could require substantial naval forces for an extended period. Senator Ruben Gallego, a Marine Corps veteran, said he was organising a bipartisan delegation to conduct an oversight visit, describing the treatment of sailors as “not just disgusting; it’s dangerous.”





Hegseth, speaking in Panama, said he wanted Lincoln’s sailors to return home and crews rotated quickly, but defended the Navy’s support for personnel enduring difficult conditions with fewer port visits. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao and other leaders held a tense town hall with families last week, promising relief for the carrier.





Mental health concerns have emerged as sailors reportedly attempted to jump overboard. The Navy stated it had “not observed an increase in suicidal ideations or attempts,” but declined to provide data. Officials confirmed that one sailor went overboard in early August, was recovered, treated, and later transferred off the ship. The Navy previously dismissed reports of food shortages in April as “false.”





The Lincoln’s extended deployment is part of a wider pattern of strain on US carriers. The USS Gerald R. Ford returned in May after an 11‑month deployment, the longest since Vietnam, during which it supported the war with Iran and the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.





That mission also saw a fire in a laundry area, forcing repairs and leaving hundreds of sailors without sleeping quarters. Earlier deployments of carriers such as the USS Harry S. Truman in operations against Houthi rebels in Yemen had already highlighted the risks of prolonged missions.





The Navy has reimposed a blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, with Hegseth declaring it could be maintained “indefinitely.” President Donald Trump has described China as a “settled force” that must be deterred, signalling a shift in strategic focus compared to previous administrations.





With the Lincoln still at sea and the Washington moving west, the US faces both operational and human challenges in sustaining its naval presence during the Iran war.





ANI







