Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov has arrived in New Delhi for a four-day official visit spanning from 2 to 5 August 2026.





His arrival marks another important step in the strengthening of India–Uzbekistan relations, which have steadily grown since the establishment of diplomatic ties in March 1992 and the declaration of a Strategic Partnership in 2011.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to Saidov in a post on X, noting the significance of his presence in the Indian capital. The visit is designed to feature high-level diplomatic engagements and economic discussions, with the aim of further cementing the strategic partnership between the two nations.





The core of the visit begins today with a formal call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later in the morning, Saidov is scheduled to participate in a special Business Forum in New Delhi, which will bring together key stakeholders to explore opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment. Concluding the day’s major political engagements, he will hold an official bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House.





On Tuesday, 4 August, the Uzbek Foreign Minister’s program will continue with dedicated events across New Delhi, before his scheduled departure on Wednesday, 5 August. The four-day itinerary builds upon a series of recent high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Tashkent, reflecting the shared ambition to deepen cooperation across trade, investment, energy, and security.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev last met briefly in September 2025 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin, China. That meeting reaffirmed the importance of the SCO as a platform for regional cooperation and highlighted the growing convergence between India and Uzbekistan on strategic issues.





India is currently among the top ten trade partners of Uzbekistan, with bilateral trade valued at USD 756.60 million in 2023 according to Uzbek statistics. However, this figure remains well below potential, underscoring the need for greater economic engagement.





India’s exports to Uzbekistan include pharmaceutical products, mechanical equipment, vehicle parts, services, frozen buffalo meat, optical instruments and equipment, and mobile phones. Imports from Uzbekistan largely consist of fruit and vegetable products, services, fertilizers, juice products and extracts, and lubricants.





A significant milestone in bilateral economic relations was achieved on 27 May 2026, when India and Uzbekistan signed the Bilateral Market Access protocol in the context of Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization. This agreement is expected to open new avenues for trade and investment, while also aligning Uzbekistan more closely with global economic frameworks.





The visit of Foreign Minister Saidov is therefore seen as a continuation of the momentum generated by these developments. It reflects the shared determination of both nations to unlock the untapped potential of their partnership, while also reinforcing their cooperation in regional and multilateral settings.





ANI







