



India-Japan defence cooperation has entered an important new phase, with India’s indigenous TEJAS light combat aircraft emerging as a prominent symbol of the growing strategic relationship between the two countries.





The latest development underscores the deepening military partnership between New Delhi and Tokyo at a time when both nations are working more closely to promote stability, security and a rules-based order across the Indo-Pacific region.





A major highlight of this evolving partnership was the participation of senior air force leaders from both countries in activities involving the TEJAS fighter aircraft during the India-Japan bilateral air exercise Veer Guardian 2026.





The event showcased not only military cooperation but also India’s advances in aerospace technology and indigenous defence manufacturing.





TEJAS, developed as part of India's long-term effort to strengthen self-reliance in defence production, has increasingly become a flagship example of the country's domestic aerospace capabilities.





The aircraft represents decades of research, design, engineering and testing carried out by India's defence and aerospace ecosystem. Its growing operational role within the Indian Air Force has attracted increasing international attention.





During Exercise Veer Guardian 2026, the TEJAS gained further visibility when senior officials from both air forces participated in a high-profile flight activity at Air Force Station Jodhpur.





The exercise marked a significant milestone in bilateral military engagement.





Notably, it was the first time Japanese fighter aircraft were deployed to Indian soil as part of a bilateral air combat exercise. This move reflected the steadily increasing level of trust and operational cooperation between the two countries.





The deployment demonstrated that India and Japan are moving beyond diplomatic consultations and strategic dialogue towards more practical military collaboration.





Such cooperation includes exposure to each other's operational methods, air combat procedures, logistics systems, maintenance practices and training standards.





Japan Air Self-Defence Force Chief General Takehiro Morita flew in a twin-seat TEJAS trainer aircraft during the exercise.





The sortie allowed him to gain first-hand experience of India's indigenous fighter platform and observe the operational environment in which it functions.





Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh led the formation in a TEJAS aircraft, symbolising confidence in India's home-grown combat aviation capabilities.





The joint flight attracted considerable attention because it highlighted the high degree of mutual confidence between the two air forces. General Morita described the TEJAS as a symbol of India's technological innovation and an embodiment of the country's drive for indigenous defence production.





His remarks were viewed as an important acknowledgement of India's growing capabilities in advanced military aviation.





He also praised the training environment of the Indian Air Force and highlighted the value of bilateral exercises in strengthening professional understanding between partner forces.





According to accounts of the event, the experience offered valuable insights into both the aircraft and the broader Indian defence ecosystem.





For India, placing the TEJAS at the centre of such a significant international military engagement carried substantial strategic value.





It demonstrated confidence in the aircraft's design and operational maturity.





The moment also reinforced India's ambition to become a major player in the global defence and aerospace sector. TEJAS has increasingly been used to showcase the country's progress in defence manufacturing, advanced engineering and self-sufficiency.





The aircraft serves as a visible representation of India's efforts to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and develop a stronger domestic industrial base.





The significance of the TEJAS flight extends beyond the aircraft itself.





It reflects the broader transformation of India-Japan defence relations over the past decade.





Both nations have steadily expanded cooperation across multiple areas including maritime security, intelligence sharing, defence technology, logistics support and joint military exercises.





The two countries share concerns regarding security developments in the Indo-Pacific.





As a result, they have sought to build stronger defence partnerships and increase interoperability between their armed forces. Air force cooperation has emerged as a particularly important pillar of this relationship.





Exercise Veer Guardian was conceived as a platform to strengthen mutual understanding, improve operational coordination and develop greater familiarity between personnel from both countries. The participation of advanced aircraft from both sides has further increased the exercise's importance.





During the latest edition, India deployed TEJAS, Rafale and Su-30MKI combat aircraft. Japan contributed its Mitsubishi F-2 fighter aircraft and supporting personnel. This created valuable opportunities for pilots and planners from both nations to exchange operational knowledge and compare tactics, procedures and planning methods.





The exercise also highlighted the expanding geographical reach of Japan's air operations. Successfully deploying fighter aircraft, crews and support elements to India demonstrated a growing ability to conduct extended operations far from home bases.





For India, the exercise reinforced its position as a key strategic partner for Japan within the Indo-Pacific security framework. The symbolic importance of the TEJAS flight should not be underestimated. Military aviation has often served as a visible expression of strategic trust between nations.





Allowing a foreign air force chief to fly in an indigenous combat aircraft sends a strong message regarding confidence, openness and partnership. The event therefore represented much more than a ceremonial flight. It illustrated the increasing maturity of India-Japan defence relations and their willingness to deepen military engagement.





The development also arrives at a time when both countries are pursuing closer strategic alignment in response to evolving regional security challenges. As geopolitical competition intensifies across the Indo-Pacific, New Delhi and Tokyo continue to emphasise cooperation based on shared interests and common strategic objectives.





In that context, the TEJAS flight has become a powerful symbol of a relationship that is increasingly moving from dialogue to operational collaboration. It highlights rising trust between two major Asian democracies, showcases India's indigenous defence capabilities and signals a future in which military cooperation between India and Japan is likely to become even more extensive.





The latest TEJAS flight therefore marks not only a milestone for the aircraft itself, but also a significant step forward in the broader strategic partnership between India and Japan, reflecting shared ambitions for regional security, defence cooperation and technological advancement.





Agencies







