



The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for 28 operations across Balochistan between 1 and 7 September, stating that 52 Pakistani military personnel were killed and several others injured. The group also confirmed that 12 of its fighters were killed during clashes with Pakistani forces. These claims were reported by The Balochistan Post on X.





The operations were said to have taken place in Pasni, Kharan, Kalat, Turbat, Mastung, Surab, Tump, Pishin, Jhal Magsi, Noshki, Chagai and Quetta. The BLA described the attacks as part of its ongoing campaign against Pakistani forces and infrastructure projects it considers exploitative.





According to the statement, the first operation occurred on 1 September at Zero Point in Pasni, Gwadar. BLA fighters attacked a joint police and Levies post along with checkpoints belonging to Customs and the Coastal Police. The group claimed it seized weapons and military equipment, took control of the checkpoints, and later set them on fire, destroying the posts.





The BLA also reported an ambush on a Pakistani military convoy at Albat in Kharan and an attack on personnel transporting armoured vehicles at Garari in Kalat. It claimed that several personnel were killed or injured and three armoured vehicles were severely damaged.





On 2 September, the group said its fighters targeted a Pakistani military armoured vehicle with an improvised explosive device at Guro in Mastung’s Khadkocha area. The convoy was then ambushed, with the BLA claiming four personnel were killed and more than seven injured.





On 3 September, the BLA’s Special Tactical Operations Squad carried out an attack in Hajika, Surab, using an explosives-laden vehicle against a Pakistani military convoy. The group claimed one military vehicle was destroyed and seven personnel were killed.





The Fateh Squad of the BLA was reported to have attacked Pakistani forces at Ziarat Cross in Pishin. The group claimed 18 personnel were killed and five injured, while two vehicles were destroyed. Weapons and military equipment were also seized.





Further attacks were claimed in Tump, Mastung, Kalat and Jhal Magsi. The BLA also said it was responsible for the killings of Abdul Rehman Langove, described as the Noshki district president of the Balochistan Awami Party, and Rehmat Saeed in Quetta. The group accused both of working as operatives for Pakistani forces.





The statement additionally referred to clashes at Nokchah in Chagai on 31 August. The BLA claimed 16 Pakistani military personnel, including a senior officer, were killed, while 10 of its fighters also died in the fighting.





The group reiterated its stance that its “economic blockade” against Pakistani forces and projects would continue on major highways across Balochistan. It pledged to sustain armed operations until the establishment of what it described as an independent and sovereign Balochistan.





These casualty figures and claims were reported by The Balochistan Post and attributed to the BLA. Independent verification of the group’s claims remains difficult due to restricted access to conflict zones in Balochistan.





ANI







