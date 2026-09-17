



The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack near the compound of Shafiq-ur-Rehman Mengal in Khuzdar, alleging that five people, including a police officer, were killed in the operation. The incident was reported by The Balochistan Post.





According to the statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said the group’s fighters targeted what it described as an “important and active base” belonging to Mengal in the Awak area of Aranji, Wadh. The organisation claimed that all five armed men present at the site were associated with an alleged “death squad”.





The BLA further stated that its fighters seized weapons and other military equipment following the attack. Those killed were identified as Abdul Hayee, Naimatullah, Yahya, Naseer Ahmed and Noora Mohammad Zai. The group accused Noora Mohammad, described as a police officer, of working for the alleged “death squad” under the cover of a government uniform.





The attack was described as part of the BLA’s “Operation Marg-e-Gaddaran”, or “Death to Traitors”, which had been announced earlier this year against individuals and armed groups accused of operating under state patronage.





The spokesperson linked this operation to the BLA’s Majeed Brigade attack on Mengal’s main compound in Khuzdar on July 8, where the group claimed 34 of Mengal’s associates were killed, while Mengal himself escaped in a bulletproof vehicle.





The BLA said that under “Operation Marg-e-Gaddaran”, it would continue targeting what it calls “traitors” and their operatives. The organisation claimed that its military units remained continuously active in destroying alleged secret bases. It also issued what it described as a final warning to people associated with Mengal or other alleged “death squads”.





The statement urged those individuals to sever ties, end intelligence or military cooperation, and return to civilian life. The BLA said that those who withdrew from such associations would not be harmed. However, it warned that anyone continuing to provide information or assistance to Mengal would be regarded as a “national traitor” and directly targeted.





The group further declared that “Operation Marg-e-Gaddaran” would continue “with full intensity and strength” until, in its words, Balochistan had been “completely purged of traitors”. The BLA reiterated its commitment to intensifying armed operations against those it accuses of working under state patronage.





ANI







