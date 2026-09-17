



SFO Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the flagship aerospace and defence division of NeST Group, has successfully handed over the first airworthy Primary Power Distribution System for India’s indigenous passenger aircraft SARAS MK-II.





The unveiling took place at NeST Hi-Tek Park in Kalamassery, marking a significant milestone in India’s civil aviation program.





The system was formally handed over by N. Jehangir, Chairman and Managing Director of NeST Group, to Abhay A Pashilkar, Director of CSIR-NAL. The ceremony was attended by Krishnadas Nair, former CMD of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and Nazneen Jehangir, Executive Director and CEO of NeST Digital, the software division of NeST Group.





Jointly designed and developed with CSIR-NAL in Bangalore, the Primary Power Distribution System is engineered to meet stringent airworthiness standards. It acts as the electrical nerve centre of the 19-seater SARAS MK-II, managing power generated by the aircraft’s twin turboprop engines and distributing it to mission-critical systems. The PPDS features advanced monitoring capabilities, enabling real-time health checks of critical components through the central flight computer.





N Jehangir stated that SFO Technologies is proud to partner with CSIR-NAL on this prestigious national mission, emphasising that the achievement strengthens the company’s resolve to take on more complex aerospace challenges in the future.





Abhay Anant Pashilkar highlighted that the PPDS is the heart of the SARAS MK-II electrical system, integrating multiple sources from generators and batteries. He confirmed that the program has completed Critical Design Reviews of all systems and is now progressing towards the Aircraft Level Critical Design Review.





NeST Digital developed the software powering the PPDS entirely in-house. The division specialises in high-criticality solutions across avionics, automotive, and healthcare, underscoring its expertise in mission-critical domains.





The integration of hardware and software within the PPDS reflects India’s growing capability in indigenous aerospace technology.





The SARAS MK-II, designed and developed by CSIR-NAL, is intended to bolster regional air connectivity under the Union Government’s UDAAN scheme. It will connect remote hubs across the country, while also being certified for military transport duties with the Indian Air Force. This dual-use capability enhances the strategic value of the aircraft, ensuring it serves both civilian and defence needs.





The unveiling of the PPDS represents a major boost to India’s indigenous aviation ecosystem. It demonstrates the synergy between public research institutions and private industry, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to self-reliance in aerospace technology.





With the successful handover of this critical subsystem, the SARAS MK-II program moves closer to operational readiness, strengthening India’s position in regional aviation and defence transport.





Agencies







