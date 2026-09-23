



China's Consul General in Kolkata, Xu Wei, has reiterated that China and India should view each other as partners, stressing the importance of development, friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation.





Speaking during celebrations marking the 77th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, Xu referred to the September 12 meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. He said the most important consensus reached by the two leaders was that China and India should be partners.





Xu noted that as the world's two most populous nations and leading members of the Global South, both countries should focus on development, strengthen cooperation, improve public perceptions of bilateral ties and address each other's concerns to ensure the steady growth of relations.





Ashish Middha, Head of the MEA Branch Secretariat in Kolkata, described India and China as two ancient civilisations and major developing economies with a long history of cultural and commercial exchanges. He recalled that India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China in April 1950.





Middha highlighted President Xi's participation in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 and his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi. He said the two leaders welcomed progress in bilateral relations and reaffirmed the need to adopt a strategic and long-term approach, guided by mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest.





He also welcomed recent developments, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, restoration of direct flights, reopening of border trade and efforts to facilitate greater movement of people through appropriate visa arrangements.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi reviewed progress in bilateral ties since their previous meeting in Tianjin in August 2025 and agreed that differences should not become disputes.





Prime Minister Modi emphasised that peace and tranquillity along the border remain essential for the continued development of relations and stressed the importance of adhering to existing border agreements and understandings.





The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question, keeping in mind the broader interests of both countries.





They also acknowledged progress in people-to-people exchanges and called for stronger cultural ties, business links and greater mobility between the two nations. On economic relations, both sides agreed on the need to address structural trade imbalances, supply chain concerns and improve predictable market access.





The leaders further agreed to expand common ground on regional and global issues. Prime Minister Modi also appreciated China's support for India's BRICS Chairship and its contribution to the success of the BRICS Summit 2026.





The remarks from both sides reflect a renewed focus on stabilising ties, expanding cooperation and managing differences through dialogue as India and China seek to strengthen engagement across diplomatic, economic and cultural spheres.





ANI







