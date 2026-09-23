



The G4 nations comprising India, Brazil, Germany and Japan have renewed their demand for an early reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), arguing that the body is currently unable to effectively fulfil its primary responsibility of maintaining international peace and security.





The call was made during a meeting of the four countries' foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar joined Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Germany's Federal Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul and Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu for the discussions.





In a joint statement, the ministers said the increasingly complex geopolitical environment has made UNSC reform more necessary than ever. They stated that the Council's representativeness, legitimacy, credibility and effectiveness are under question and attributed these shortcomings to its eight-decade-old structure, which no longer reflects present-day geopolitical realities.





The G4 stressed that reform should include expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories of membership. The ministers also called for stronger representation of under-represented regions, particularly Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean.





The four countries emphasised the need to increase the participation of nations that make significant contributions to international peace and security as well as to the broader objectives of the United Nations.





The ministers welcomed the African Group's reform model presented during the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) process and reiterated their support for enhanced African representation, including in the permanent membership category.





The G4 expressed concern that the IGN mechanism has been in place for 18 years without delivering meaningful progress on Security Council reform. They also raised reservations regarding a recently proposed 'bridging proposal', saying it does not reflect the views of the majority of UN member states that support expansion in both membership categories.





The statement further noted that consensus is not the benchmark for decision-making on Security Council reform under the UN Charter or the IGN mandate.





Looking ahead, the G4 said they would continue working with other reform-oriented countries and groups to identify areas of agreement and develop a consolidated reform model reflecting the views of the majority of member states.





The ministers identified the start of text-based negotiations as a key priority, arguing that genuine and impactful reform cannot be achieved without formal negotiations on specific proposals. They maintained that comprehensive reform is necessary to restore the Security Council's credibility and effectiveness while strengthening the wider multilateral system.





Following the meeting, Dr Jaishankar said the four countries discussed the need for reformed multilateralism and a more representative, responsive and effective Security Council that reflects current global realities. He reaffirmed the G4's commitment to advancing the reform agenda.





German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul similarly stated that profound changes in the international system since the UN's founding must be reflected in its highest decision-making body and emphasised the need for stronger African representation.





The G4 ministers agreed to continue close coordination during the 81st UN General Assembly and tasked officials with following up on the discussions. Progress will be reviewed at the next Director General-level meeting in New Delhi.





Separately, Dr Jaishankar met Wadephul on the sidelines of the General Assembly, where the two leaders exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Gulf crisis and cooperation between India and Germany in multilateral forums, including the United Nations.





The latest G4 initiative reflects growing international pressure for a Security Council structure that better represents contemporary global political realities and gives greater voice to emerging powers and under-represented regions.





ANI







