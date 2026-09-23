



Fresh satellite imagery from China’s Bohai Shipyard in Huludao has provided one of the clearest looks yet at a new nuclear-powered attack submarine that is widely believed to be the next-generation Type-095 class, although Beijing has not officially confirmed the vessel’s designation, reported Times of India.





The images, captured by commercial satellite operator Vantor on 18 September, show the submarine still under construction at the strategically important northern shipyard that serves as a major centre for China’s nuclear submarine production.





The latest imagery has attracted significant attention among naval analysts because it offers a much clearer view of the submarine’s stern section, revealing several advanced design features that could substantially improve the vessel’s stealth, manoeuvrability and combat effectiveness.





Among the most important observations is the apparent use of a pump-jet propulsion system.





Category China India Pakistan Attack Submarines (SSN/SSK) Significantly larger than Regional Competitors 16 Attack Submarines 11 projected after Hangor Induction Strategic Nuclear Submarines (SSBN) Multiple Operational Platforms 3 Strategic Submarines None New Construction Programs Type-095 SSN and other advanced classes P-75I, Project-76, Project-77 Hangor-class program Underwater Modernisation Pace Fast Moderate To Slow Fast Regional Position Dominant Undersea Power Second-Largest Submarine Operator in the Region Emerging force with growing AIP fleet





Unlike traditional submarine propellers, which are exposed at the rear of the vessel, a pump-jet encloses the propulsor within a specially designed shroud. This arrangement is widely regarded as a major advancement in submarine propulsion technology.





Pump-jet systems are generally associated with lower acoustic signatures, improved propulsion efficiency at higher underwater speeds and enhanced survivability during operational deployments. For a nuclear-powered attack submarine, quiet operation is one of the most important characteristics. A submarine that generates less noise becomes significantly more difficult for hostile submarines, surface warships and maritime patrol aircraft to detect and track.





The latest imagery appears to confirm that China is actively incorporating technologies traditionally associated with some of the world's most advanced submarine fleets.





The submarine also appears to feature an X-shaped stern control configuration.





This marks a departure from the conventional cruciform arrangement that has characterised most earlier Chinese nuclear submarine designs. An X-tail configuration provides several operational advantages.





It can improve underwater handling characteristics, offer better control during complex manoeuvres and potentially reduce both acoustic and hydrodynamic signatures.





Such a design can be particularly useful when operating in congested or shallow maritime environments. Analysts have noted that the adoption of both pump-jet propulsion and an X-tail arrangement indicates that Chinese naval engineers are placing increasing emphasis on stealth and underwater performance.





The appearance of similar features on other recent Chinese submarine projects further suggests that Beijing is pursuing common design approaches across multiple submarine classes.





Additional analysis of the satellite imagery has also generated discussion regarding the submarine’s potential weapons configuration. Observers have pointed to unusual structural features on portions of the hull that may indicate space for additional payload capacity.





Some analysts have speculated that the design could eventually support advanced missile-launch capabilities, although no definitive confirmation is available at present.





Reports examining the imagery have also highlighted unexplained openings near the forward section of the submarine.





The precise purpose of these features remains unclear.





They could be associated with sonar systems, future payload options or other specialised equipment.





China’s growing submarine development efforts form part of a broader naval modernisation campaign that has accelerated significantly over the past decade.





The People’s Liberation Army Navy has steadily expanded both its conventional and nuclear-powered submarine capabilities while simultaneously increasing surface fleet production.





The suspected Type-095 is expected to succeed the Type-093 family of nuclear-powered attack submarines and could represent one of the quietest and most capable Chinese attack submarines developed so far.





Several international defence analysts have previously suggested that the Type-095 could narrow the technological gap separating Chinese attack submarines from advanced Western designs. The development also has important implications for South Asia’s evolving undersea strategic balance.





Pakistan is in the process of significantly strengthening its submarine arm through the acquisition of eight Hangor-class submarines based on China’s Type-39A design. Under the program, four submarines are being built in China while the remaining four are being constructed in Karachi.





The first vessel, PNS Hangor, is part of a broader acquisition plan expected to be completed by 2028. The Hangor-class submarines will employ air-independent propulsion technology. AIP systems enable conventional submarines to remain submerged for considerably longer durations without surfacing or frequently using snorkels to recharge batteries.





This capability reduces the likelihood of detection by maritime patrol aircraft, unmanned systems and surface combatants. Once all eight submarines enter service, Pakistan’s submarine inventory is expected to increase to 11 boats. Nine of those submarines are projected to possess AIP capability, providing a substantial enhancement in underwater endurance and operational flexibility.





In contrast, the Indian Navy’s overall submarine numbers have remained largely unchanged. India currently operates 16 attack submarines alongside three strategic nuclear submarines. Its conventional submarine fleet consists of Kalvari-class, Sindhughosh-class and Shishumar-class vessels.





The Navy is working to improve the endurance of its Kalvari-class boats through the integration of an indigenous DRDO-developed AIP system. The upgrade is expected to allow these submarines to remain underwater for longer periods, improving survivability and operational effectiveness.





Despite these efforts, long-standing delays in submarine procurement programs have slowed force expansion. India’s 1998 submarine construction roadmap envisioned a fleet of 24 conventional submarines by 2030.





However, progress has fallen significantly behind schedule.





Only six new submarines have entered service under modernisation efforts, while four older boats have been retired. The strategically important P-75I submarine acquisition program has nevertheless moved forward. The project aims to procure between six and nine advanced conventional submarines and is valued at approximately ₹70,000 crore.





Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems have successfully cleared technical evaluation requirements, enabling the program to progress further.





Even so, operational deliveries remain several years away.





India is simultaneously pursuing Project-76, which is intended to complement P-75I and further strengthen conventional submarine capabilities. Project-77, meanwhile, focuses on the development of indigenous nuclear-powered attack submarines, a capability viewed as essential for long-term maritime deterrence and blue-water naval operations.





The country is also pursuing the acquisition of another leased Russian nuclear-powered submarine to bridge capability gaps while indigenous programs mature. However, most of these initiatives remain in various stages of development and are not expected to deliver operational benefits in the immediate future.





As a result, the Indian Navy continues to rely heavily on its existing submarine force while neighbouring Pakistan expands its conventional underwater fleet and China pushes ahead with increasingly sophisticated next-generation nuclear submarine projects.





The latest imagery from Bohai Shipyard therefore highlights not only China’s rapid advancements in submarine technology, but also the widening pace of underwater naval modernisation across Asia, where stealth, endurance and advanced propulsion systems are becoming central to the future balance of maritime power.





Agencies







