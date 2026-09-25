In a major address delivered at the White House, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged both Washington and Beijing to keep the giant ship of China–US relations on a steady course, advocating strongly for mutual trust, healthy competition, and joint governance of artificial intelligence alongside US President Donald Trump.





Framing the bilateral partnership as an essential foundation for world peace amidst severe geopolitical friction over trade tariffs, critical technological controls, and regional security, President Xi stressed that the decisions taken by both capital cities will shape global development for coming generations.





To maintain economic stability, both powers consented to extend their bilateral trade truce, known as the Busan Agreement negotiated between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Vice Premier He Lifeng, pushing the expiration deadline from 10 November 2026 to 10 January 2027 to avert an immediate tariff escalation.





Commencing his speech by extending hearty greetings to the American public on behalf of Chinese citizens for the upcoming 250th anniversary of US independence, President Xi highlighted that his visit at the invitation of President Trump aims to deepen friendship, widen bilateral cooperation, and improve public welfare.





He emphasised the critical need for candid, continuous, and in-depth dialogue to bridge differences, pointing out that despite varying national conditions, both sides can build up deep mutual trust, while noting the strong personal rapport and mutual respect shared between the two leaders.





President Xi called upon government departments and legislative bodies from both nations to step up interaction and contact, arguing that both great nations share an absolute duty to prevent zero-sum rivalry and build upon constructive discussions held during President Trump's earlier visit to Beijing.





Rejecting the geopolitical notion that an established power and an emerging power are bound to clash, President Xi insisted that the world can avoid the Thucydides Trap, calling for bounded competition, robust crisis prevention mechanisms, and open diplomatic channels.





He stated that both nations stand to gain immensely through cooperation and lose heavily in confrontation, framing their competition as a productive race of catching up with one another rather than a destructive wrestle where one side must lose.





Highlighting artificial intelligence and super intelligence as pivotal domains requiring responsible governance, President Xi affirmed that both leading nations possess the obligation to keep advanced AI systems strictly under human supervision to serve the public good.





On the commercial front, President Xi reiterated that Beijing's doors remain wide open to American investments, while expressing his expectation that Chinese enterprises operating in the United States will be accorded fair and equal treatment to shorten the list of lingering disputes.





To fortify civil society links, President Xi unveiled a massive educational initiative inviting 100,000 young American students to travel to China for academic study and cultural exchange programs over the next five years.





In a symbolic gesture of goodwill, he announced the resumption of panda diplomacy, confirming that male panda Ping Ping and female panda Fu Shuang from the Chengdu research base will arrive at Zoo Atlanta in a few days under a new ten-year cooperative research agreement.





Reconciling domestic visions, President Xi stated that achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can move hand in hand, calling on both sides to show historical initiative for global peace.





Speaking to the Chinese delegation at the White House, President Trump lauded the great friendship established between the leaders, signalling a focused bilateral agenda covering trade, technology, security, critical minerals, and broader diplomatic ties.





ANI







