



Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen has described India as the “indispensable voice” in shaping the future of global climate and energy policy, underlining New Delhi’s growing influence in international climate negotiations and its increasing importance in driving practical solutions to global energy and sustainability challenges.





Speaking at the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) Pre-COP Dialogue in New Delhi, Bowen made it clear that India occupies a central position in the evolving global climate landscape and will be a critical partner in ensuring the success of COP31.





In a remark that drew considerable attention, Bowen revealed that he had a choice between visiting New York and New Delhi during the week, but deliberately chose India.





According to him, the decision reflected not only the importance of India to Australia but also the significance of India’s role in the broader COP31 process and the deepening relationship between the two countries.





Bowen said his decision to travel to India demonstrated the value Australia places on its partnership with New Delhi at a time when governments across the world are attempting to accelerate climate action while maintaining economic growth and energy security.





The Australian minister expressed his appreciation for India’s growing stature in climate and energy discussions, describing the country as an indispensable contributor to future policy frameworks.





Reflecting on his long association with India, Bowen noted that he first visited the country in 1998 and that his current trip marked his 14th visit. He said each visit had reinforced his admiration for India's scale, energy, innovation and economic transformation.





According to Bowen, India’s dynamism and capacity for innovation are increasingly shaping not only the future of the Indian economy but also the future trajectory of global climate efforts. He emphasised that India’s achievements in the climate and energy sectors are attracting recognition across international forums.





The Australian minister stated that the Indian experience is now regularly cited in discussions with policymakers and climate leaders around the world. Describing India’s development story as remarkable, Bowen said the country's progress deserves recognition and celebration.





He noted that when speaking with international counterparts, he increasingly highlights India’s achievements as evidence that economic development and climate action can advance simultaneously. Bowen's comments come at a time when India has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy markets.





Over the past decade, India has significantly expanded its solar and wind energy capacity, launched major green hydrogen initiatives, accelerated renewable energy manufacturing and invested heavily in energy transition infrastructure.





These developments have strengthened India’s position within global climate negotiations, where developing economies are seeking greater recognition of their transition challenges and ambitions.





As President of Negotiations for COP31, Bowen explained that his visit to India was focused on building understanding, listening to stakeholders and fostering consensus ahead of the climate summit. He said meaningful progress in international climate negotiations requires cooperation among major economies and developing nations alike.





According to Bowen, consensus-building will be essential if COP31 is to deliver tangible outcomes rather than merely producing another round of discussions. He stressed that his role involves listening carefully to partners such as India and understanding their priorities before negotiations intensify.





Bowen stated that the objective is to create practical outcomes capable of generating measurable real-world impact. A central part of his message concerned the proposed Just Transition mechanism that COP31 is expected to deliver.





He said the summit would focus on ensuring that the global transition towards cleaner energy systems is conducted fairly and inclusively. The concept of a just transition has gained increasing prominence in international climate discussions because it seeks to balance emissions reduction objectives with employment protection, economic opportunity and social equity.





Bowen indicated that discussions at COP31 would seek to move beyond policy debates and translate commitments into implementation. He argued that negotiations on mitigation and climate finance must produce outcomes that directly influence investment decisions and project deployment on the ground.





According to him, progress in these areas can provide confidence to businesses, investors and financial institutions. Such confidence is necessary to accelerate research activities, technological development, financing flows and large-scale investment.





Bowen pointed out that stronger policy signals from governments can help unlock greater private-sector participation in clean energy projects. In his view, the climate transition will require close collaboration between governments, industry, researchers and financial institutions. The Australian minister also highlighted examples of practical cooperation already taking place between India and Australia.





Among the most significant initiatives he mentioned was the Australia-India Rooftop Solar Training Academy located in Gandhinagar. The academy represents a concrete example of bilateral cooperation designed to support workforce development within the renewable energy sector. Bowen said the institution is expected to train 2,000 solar technicians during its first two years of operation.



