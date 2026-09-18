



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has confirmed that he will be travelling to Kochi and Bangalore to attend a series of official programs, including a major ceremony to hand over indigenously developed aircraft and helicopters to the Indian Air Force and Pawan Hans Ltd.





His itinerary begins in Keralam before he heads to Karnataka for defence-related engagements. Later in the evening, he will preside over the handing-over ceremony in Bangalore, which is expected to significantly boost India’s indigenous aerospace capabilities.





In his post on social media platform X, the Defence Minister stated that he will be attending the event where the TEJAS FOC twin-seater trainers and HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft will be handed over to the Indian Air Force, while Dhruv NG helicopters will be delivered to Pawan Hans Ltd. He expressed anticipation for the ceremony, which marks a milestone in India’s self-reliance journey in aerospace and defence.





The event will highlight the role of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and its industry partners in strengthening the domestic aerospace ecosystem. It will also demonstrate the expanding capability of the Indian industry to design, develop and manufacture advanced platforms for both civil and military applications.





Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, along with regulatory agencies and stakeholders from the aerospace and defence sectors, will be present at the occasion.





The Government has accorded high priority to promoting indigenous design, development and manufacturing in aerospace and defence. The induction of these platforms is another step towards reducing dependence on foreign sources and strengthening indigenous capabilities. The two incoming trainers are built to the Final Operational Clearance standard.





The complete MK-1 fleet consists of 16 Initial Operational Clearance fighters, 16 FOC fighters and eight twin-seat trainers.





The TEJAS MK-1A is the most advanced version of the TEJAS MK-1. It is equipped with an AESA radar, an electronic warfare suite with radar warning and self-protection jamming, a Digital Map Generator, Smart Multi-function Displays, a Combined Interrogator and Transponder, an Advanced Radio Altimeter and other advanced features.





The TEJAS itself is a 4.5-generation, all-weather, multi-role fighter aircraft. It has been designed to undertake offensive air support, close combat and ground attack roles with ease. It is also capable of performing Ground Maritime Operations, further enhancing its versatility.





This handover ceremony represents a significant step in India’s journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in aerospace and defence, showcasing the country’s ability to indigenously design and produce advanced platforms for both military and civil applications.





ANI







