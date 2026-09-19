



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday flagged delays in executing critical military projects, warning that such setbacks create capability gaps, escalate costs, and risk rendering technology obsolete.





He urged Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and other domestic defence firms to set firm timelines to meet the requirements of the armed forces. His remarks underscored the growing concern within the Ministry of Defence about the pace of indigenous military programs and their impact on operational readiness.





Singh made these observations at a function where HAL handed over two TEJAS MK-1 trainers and the first batch of three HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force.





Additionally, four Dhruv NG civil helicopters were delivered to Pawan Hans Limited. The MK-1 trainers handed over were the final two aircraft from a contract signed in 2010, marking the completion of a long-pending order.





He emphasised that delays in technical projects must be taken seriously. According to him, such delays leave crucial defence requirements unaddressed, thereby creating gaps in capability.





He further noted that the longer the delay, the higher the cost, as prolonged timelines inevitably lead to cost escalation. Singh also cautioned that by the time equipment based on a particular technology is delivered, more advanced technology may already have emerged elsewhere in the world, making the delivered systems outdated.





His comments come at a time when HAL’s TEJAS MK-1A program is running behind schedule. The Indian Air Force has placed two major orders for 180 MK-1A fighter jets worth a combined ₹1,10,000 crores. The first contract for 83 aircraft was signed in February 2021, followed by a second for 97 fighters in September 2025.





The first MK-1 aircraft under the 2021 contract was due for delivery in March 2024, but that deadline was missed due to multiple factors, including GE Aerospace’s inability to supply the F404-IN20 engines on time and delays in securing key certifications.





HAL’s Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K stated on Thursday that the company expects to begin delivering the MK-1A fighters to the IAF under the 2021 contract by the end of 2026. HAL is currently working to resolve final radar and weapons-integration issues.





The aerospace major plans to deliver around 10 fighter jets to the IAF in FY 2026-27 and aims to complete the order within three to four years, provided engine supplies remain uninterrupted.





Singh linked the delivery of new aircraft to India’s broader push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. He described the handover of the three platforms as a milestone in India’s journey towards becoming capable, self-reliant, and globally competitive in meeting its aerospace requirements.





He stressed that the development of aerospace systems cannot be achieved through sudden breakthroughs but must be pursued gradually, step by step, with each product and component representing a rung on a tall ladder. He urged industry stakeholders to view challenges as milestones in the path to progress.





His remarks highlight the government’s determination to enforce accountability in defence projects while simultaneously supporting indigenous manufacturing.





The delays in HAL’s flagship programs, particularly the TEJAS MK-1A, have strategic implications for the IAF, whose fighter squadron strength remains well below sanctioned levels.





Singh’s intervention signals that the Ministry of Defence is closely monitoring timelines and expects domestic firms to deliver on commitments without further slippages.





Agencies







