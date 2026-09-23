



Members belonging to the Iranian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly executed a staged walkout in New York as United States President Donald Trump began delivering explicit remarks regarding American military strikes directed against Tehran.





As President Trump brought up the sensitive subject of US military operations during his global address, diplomats representing Tehran abruptly exited the main General Assembly hall. The exiting diplomats left behind only a single lower-level staff member to occupy their official seats.





It was reported that whilst Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were actively present in New York to attend the high-level annual international summit, neither leader was seated amongst Iran's official delegation inside the chamber during the American President's address.





President Trump was addressing various pressing global concerns during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. During his speech, he declared that he possessed the power to annihilate Iran if a formal peace deal failed to materialise between the opposing nations.





Despite issuing warnings of absolute destruction, President Trump simultaneously noted his belief that a final deal would ultimately be struck after the upcoming midterm elections in the United States. He expressed that reaching an agreement remains the only logical choice, remarking that it simply does not make sense for Tehran to refuse terms. The hostilities between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other, escalated into a full-scale war earlier this year in February.





Addressing the critical maritime conflict, President Trump detailed extensive operations undertaken by the United States Navy to safely escort commercial oil vessels travelling out of the Strait of Hormuz. He asserted that overall oil passage through the region has reached volumes higher than at any previous stage since the outbreak of hostilities.





Expressing appreciation toward the United Nations Security Council, he thanked the body for voting overwhelmingly in favour of passing a strict resolution that condemned Iran's attacks targeting international commercial shipping vessels.





Elaborating on maritime defence figures, President Trump revealed that the United States Navy has successfully escorted more than 13,600 crore barrels of oil out of the Strait of Hormuz. He highlighted that military naval forces are actively escorting groups of 22, 25, 30, 32, and 37 commercial ships every single day and night. However, he claimed that Tehran's political leadership is purposefully stalling peace negotiations in order to observe the outcome of the midterm elections inside the United States.





President Trump stated that he faces a massive decision regarding whether to permit a deal that allows Iran to rebuild itself into a greater nation than ever before, potentially becoming one of the most prominent countries in the Middle East or across the globe, or to quickly annihilate the Islamic Republic to permanently eliminate its capacity to destroy lives and nations. Dismissing any political influence linked to domestic voting, President Trump insisted that he gives no credence to midterm election results regarding his policy stance toward Tehran, emphasizing strictly that Iran will never be permitted to acquire a nuclear weapon.





Concurrently, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered strong statements emphasizing international awareness regarding regional oppression and calling for global peace as he travelled to New York for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. Stressing the paramount need for global solidarity, President Pezeshkian declared that the global public must become fully conscious of oppressive actions occurring within the region, asserting that a multilateral assembly framed under the banner of 'Trust' must restore genuine international faith and immediately bring an end to war and ongoing bloodshed.





Focusing attention on specific local grievances ahead of official proceedings, President Pezeshkian vowed that his country would explicitly voice the historical oppression faced by the children of Minab and Lamerd. President Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly during its morning session on Wednesday, 23 September. Alongside presenting Tehran's official diplomatic position, the Iranian President is set to conduct multiple bilateral discussions with visiting heads of state, in addition to holding interactive meetings with educated Iranian expatriates residing in the United States, American elites, and prominent policy think tanks.





The overarching theme designated for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly is "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All." The high-level general debate in New York spans from 22 September to 26 September, concluding on 28 September, bringing together international leaders to confront pressing global challenges alongside special high-level meetings dedicated to key issues including climate action, economic development, sea-level rise, and comprehensive global pandemic preparedness.





ANI







