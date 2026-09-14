



GalaxEye has entered a new strategic phase by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Safran Space at the Bangalore Space Expo 2026, marking a significant Indo-French collaboration to advance next-generation Earth Observation programs. announced GalaxEye on its X handle.





This partnership is expected to strengthen India’s domestic capabilities while expanding its global footprint in satellite imaging and mission-critical technologies.





GalaxEye has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Safran Space during the Bangalore Space Expo 2026. The agreement launches a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening India’s space capabilities and accelerating next-generation Earth Observation solutions.





The collaboration combines GalaxEye’s expertise in multi-sensor Earth Observation with Safran Space’s strengths in space systems, testing, and mission-critical technologies. Together, the companies will explore opportunities in product development, technology integration, and market expansion across India and international markets.





The partnership will also focus on next-generation space programs and mission applications. By combining complementary strengths, the collaboration aims to deliver scalable Earth Observation solutions, strengthen domestic capabilities, and expand global market access.





This development comes at a time when Indo-French cooperation in space is deepening. Safran Space has already been involved in India’s Chandrayaan-III lunar mission and has expanded its industrial presence in India.





Recently, Safran signed contracts worth more than €5 million with Dhruva Space for communication systems, inertial navigation units, optical payloads, and ground stations for India’s planned SBS-III space-surveillance constellation. These contracts are valued at approximately ₹44 crores, underscoring the scale of French investment in India’s private space sector.





India and France have a long-standing partnership in space, built over five decades through collaboration between ISRO and CNES. The new wave of private-sector deals, including GalaxEye’s MoU with Safran Space, reflects the growing confidence in India’s New Space ecosystem.





With over 300 Start-Ups now operating in India’s space sector, such collaborations are expected to accelerate innovation and global competitiveness.





GalaxEye, founded in 2021 by IIT-Madras alumni, has already made headlines with its indigenous OptoSAR technology. Its Mission Drishti satellite, launched earlier aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket, was India’s largest privately built satellite at 190 kg and demonstrated advanced all-weather, day-and-night Earth imaging capabilities.





The new partnership with Safran Space builds on this momentum, positioning GalaxEye as a key player in India’s evolving commercial Earth Observation architecture.





Safran Space brings decades of expertise in mission-critical technologies, including propulsion, avionics, and satellite systems. Its collaboration with GalaxEye is expected to open new avenues in defence, disaster management, agriculture, maritime monitoring, and climate observation. These applications will enhance India’s ability to manage natural disasters, support sustainable development, and strengthen national security.





The Bangalore Space Expo 2026 has emerged as a major platform for showcasing India’s private space sector. The signing of this MoU highlights the growing role of private companies in shaping India’s space future and underscores the importance of international partnerships in achieving ambitious goals.





This partnership marks the beginning of a new journey for GalaxEye and Safran Space. It is expected to deliver transformative solutions in Earth Observation, strengthen India’s sovereign space capabilities, and expand access to global markets.





Agencies







