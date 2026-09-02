



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four-day visit to Central Asia was marked not only by high-level diplomatic engagements but also by a thoughtful exchange of gifts that highlighted India’s rich cultural, literary, and artistic traditions.





Each gift was carefully chosen to resonate with the heritage of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, symbolising shared values and cultural affinities.





To Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Prime Minister Modi presented Bibek Debroy’s ten-volume English translation of the Mahabharata. This monumental work, traditionally attributed to Ved Vyasa, is a cornerstone of India’s literary and philosophical heritage.





It explores themes of dharma, justice, morality, loyalty, and statecraft through the epic struggle between the Pandavas and Kauravas. The gift also carried a cultural parallel with Kyrgyzstan’s Epic of Manas, as both epics preserve collective memory and values across generations, underscoring the universality of epic storytelling.









The Kyrgyz President also received a Ladakhi Tsug-dul Blanket, a traditional woollen textile woven from locally sourced wool. Known for its vibrant colours and stylised motifs, the blanket reflects Ladakh’s pastoral and nomadic way of life. Its resonance with Kyrgyzstan’s own nomadic traditions symbolises the shared cultural affinity between Himalayan and Central Asian communities shaped by mountains and pastoral heritage.





Additionally, Prime Minister Modi gifted a Dokra Artwork depicting traditional musicians to the Kyrgyz leader. Crafted using the ancient lost-wax casting technique, the artwork embodies India’s metal-casting heritage and folk traditions. Its focus on music as a cultural bridge mirrors Kyrgyzstan’s rich folk music and performing arts, highlighting the shared importance of music in preserving identity and heritage.





For Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Modi gifted a Sandalwood Shata Tantri Veena, popularly known as the Santoor. This many-stringed trapezoidal instrument, associated with Jammu and Kashmir’s musical traditions, bears striking resemblance to Uzbekistan’s Chang. The gift symbolised shared musical traditions while showcasing India’s fine wood-carving artistry.





The Uzbek President also received two boxes of premium Kangra Tea—Kangra First Flush Black Tea and Kangra Green Tea—presented in a carved wooden box. Cultivated in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley since the 19th century, Kangra Tea is renowned for its delicate flavour, floral notes, and refined aroma.





The First Flush Black Tea offers a fragrant, subtly sweet profile, while the Green Tea carries a mellow vegetal character, reflecting India’s Himalayan terroir and artisanal tea-making traditions.





Another unique memento was the original handwritten scoresheet of Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov from the 2025 FIDE World Cup final in Goa. Sindarov, who became a Grandmaster at 12, defeated China’s Wei Yi to become the youngest FIDE World Cup Champion.





The preserved scoresheet, housed in a leatherette cover, marked his historic triumph and qualification for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, offering a deeply personal connection to Uzbekistan’s chess legacy.





For the spouse of the Uzbek President, Prime Minister Modi gifted a Marble Inlay Casket paired with a Banarasi Silk Stole. The casket, crafted in Agra, featured intricate floral patterns in coloured stones, while the stole from Varanasi showcased a rich blue ground with paisley zari designs. The combination reflected India’s mastery in marble inlay and silk weaving, resonating with Uzbekistan’s architectural heritage and shared appreciation for craftsmanship.





For the daughter of the Uzbek President, a Fine Silver Brooch was presented. Designed as a floral bouquet in an ornamental basket, the brooch featured intricate latticework, blossoms, and green cabochons.





It symbolised India’s tradition of floral motifs representing beauty, vitality, and harmony with nature, while offering a contemporary expression of jewellery craftsmanship.





Finally, for the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Modi gifted a Marble Inlay Decorative Plate. Featuring floral motifs in blue, green, and red set into polished white marble, the plate reflected Agra’s stone-inlay traditions. Its refined craftsmanship resonated with Uzbekistan’s artistic heritage, symbolising shared values of beauty and renewal.





Prime Minister Modi’s visit culminated in Bishkek, where he participated in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.





His gift diplomacy underscored India’s commitment to strengthening cultural and strategic ties with Central Asia, weaving together threads of literature, music, textiles, tea, and fine craftsmanship into a tapestry of shared heritage and friendship.





ANI







