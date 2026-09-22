



Defence Research and Development Organisation actively partners with Indian private defence firms under the Development-cum-Production Partner model and Transfer of Technology frameworks to design and manufacture critical subsystems, including Ultraviolet lens optics for Missile Approach Warning Systems.





These strategic partnerships are managed by specialised DRDO clusters such as the Missiles and Strategic Systems cluster, the Centre for Air Borne Systems based in Bangalore, and the Defence Avionics Research Establishment.





An Ultraviolet-based Missile Approach Warning System is a passive, all-weather defence system crucial for helicopters, transport aircraft, and fighter jets. The primary role of UV lens optics in these warning systems relies on solar-blind technology.





The system operates in the solar-blind UV spectral wavelength region, typically spanning 240 nm to 280 nm. Because the earth's ozone layer absorbs solar UV radiation in this specific band, the warning system faces virtually zero natural false alarms from sunlight clutter.





The highly specialised UV lens optics must precisely capture and focus the weak ultraviolet emissions radiating from an approaching missile's exhaust plume onto a solar-blind detector.





The inherent optics complexity means that developing these specialized lenses requires sophisticated aspheric surfaces and binary optical elements. This enables the assembly to achieve a wide Field of View and high light-energy convergence without requiring heavy or complex cooling systems.





When DRDO invites Expressions of Interest or Requests for Proposals for advanced optoelectronics and electronic warfare systems, industry partners must generally satisfy strict criteria under the standard DRDO industry partnership framework.





The primary partnership models used are the Development-cum-Production Partner or ToT recipient routes, where the primary technical focus centres on optical fabrication, coating for solar-blind UV wavelengths, and structural integration.





From a financial health perspective, DRDO typically requires a stable annual turnover, often exceeding ₹100 crore for major strategic systems, alongside a positive net worth. In terms of infrastructure, eligible private firms must possess cleanroom facilities suitable for military-grade electro-optics manufacturing as well as comprehensive environmental testing capabilities.





Indian tech Start-Ups with specialized niche capabilities are also increasingly integrated into these development pathways through tailored technology transfer programs.





In the current program context, DRDO has been rapidly expanding its local ecosystem for major air surveillance programs. For instance, CABS in Bangalore recently locked in major private sector partnerships for the NETRA AEW&CS MK-II program, which utilizes an advanced multi-spectral Self-Protection Suite featuring indigenous MAWS and Radar Warning Receivers.





Private firms chosen as DcPPs regularly participate in the initial design, component assembly, bulk manufacturing, and lifecycle support of these electro-optical assemblies.





Agencies







