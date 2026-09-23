

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Wednesday asserted that their military formations successfully brought down an armed reconnaissance drone built in China, designated as the 'Wing Loong-II', which allegedly belonged to Saudi Arabia. The group stated that the unmanned aerial vehicle was targeted whilst conducting hostile operations over the coastal district of Mocha, situated within the Taiz Governorate.





The spokesperson for the Houthi rebel forces, Yahya Saree, released a statement on the social media platform Telegram, declaring that the high-tech aerial vehicle was engaged and destroyed using appropriate weaponry.





He explicitly noted that the Yemeni Armed Forces took down the Wing Loong-II armed reconnaissance drone belonging to the Saudi enemy during its operational flight over Mocha.





The Wing Loong-II unmanned aerial vehicle serves as an advanced, updated iteration of the original Wing Loong 1 drone model. It falls under the category of Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance platforms and is designed and mass-produced in China by the state-owned enterprise, Aviation Industry Corporation of China.





The military escalation occurs against a tense backdrop, following a firm statement issued on Monday by the Foreign Ministers of the G7 nations. The ministers strongly condemned the ongoing military strikes carried out by Houthi forces both inside Yemen and directed against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, highlighting the devastating impact these persistent attacks have had on civilians and critical civilian infrastructure.





The G7 foreign policy chief and ministers directly called upon Iran to immediately halt its arming and overall support for the Yemeni rebel movement. The joint diplomatic declaration was issued by the Foreign Ministers representing Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, along with the High Representative of the European Union.





In their formal declaration, the G7 Foreign Ministers asserted that the deteriorating security landscape in Yemen constitutes an unacceptable danger to regional stability, global energy supply lines, international navigation rights, and overall maritime safety across the Red Sea and the critical Bab al-Mandeb Strait.





The Group of Seven underscored that the sustained missile and drone operations conducted by the Houthi movement serve only to deepen the severe humanitarian crisis afflicting the civilian population.





Expressing steadfast solidarity with both the internationally recognised government of Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the alliance urged the rebels to immediately suspend all hostile actions, threats, and disruptions directed at commercial shipping lines, and to constructively resume the stalled political dialogue.





Addressing regional state sponsorship directly, the G7 demanded that Iran cease supplying arms and providing logistics to Houthi fighters in clear violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1747, 2140, and 2216. The ministers warned that these continued hostilities threaten to trigger a broader regional escalation, disrupt international commerce, and create widespread global financial volatility by interfering with vital maritime supply routes, particularly those transporting fuel, food supplies, and agricultural fertilisers.





The international diplomatic statement follows a fresh wave of missile and drone assaults conducted by Houthi forces targeting Saudi territory. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Qasim Saree confirmed on 19 September that these counter-strikes were executed in direct retaliatory response to what he characterised as Saudi attempts to attack the Yemeni capital city of Sana'a using ruthless, extremist-style methods, including indiscriminate bombardment of residential areas.





Saree outlined that the Yemeni Armed Forces launched two separate, coordinated offensive actions employing an extensive array of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and long-range drones. The initial operation targeted high-sensitivity sites within the Saudi capital of Riyadh, whereas the second operation was directed against major oil facilities owned by the state energy giant Aramco in the Red Sea coastal city of Yanbu. The Houthi military command claimed both operations achieved complete tactical success, triggering massive industrial fires at the targeted facilities.





Following these cross-border attacks, international observers and security analysts expressed heightened anxiety regarding the potential for further military escalation involving the United States military and Houthi fighters along the crucial Red Sea shipping corridors.





ANI







