



The Indian Air Force has formally welcomed the arrival of F-2 fighter jets from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force for Exercise Veer Guardian 2026.





The bilateral combat exercise commenced at Air Force Station Jodhpur on 9 September and will continue until 22 September. This marks the second edition of the exercise, which is designed to strengthen operational synergy and deepen defence cooperation between India and Japan.





Announcing the launch of the drills, the Indian Air Force emphasised the strategic objectives of the engagement. In a post on X, the IAF stated that the skies over Jodhpur are set for high-octane aerial action as the F-2s of JASDF join Ex Veer Guardian.





The message highlighted the goals of strengthening interoperability, sharpening skills and elevating the Indo–Japan defence partnership to greater heights.





The Indian Air Force will participate with a diverse mix of frontline combat aircraft. These include the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS, the Su-30MKI and the Rafale.





The Japan Air Self-Defence Force will field its F-2A fighter aircraft, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence. The Japanese contingent has already arrived, with two JASDF C-2 transport aircraft touching down at Jodhpur to mark their participation.





The fourteen-day exercise will involve advanced operational missions and extensive professional interactions between the air warriors of both nations.





The program integrates mission planning conferences, subject matter expert exchanges and detailed interactions on engineering and aerospace safety. These activities are intended to foster deep operational synergy between the two air forces.





The Ministry of Defence underscored that Exercise Veer Guardian 2026 reflects the deepening strategic partnership between India and Japan. It enhances tactical proficiency and aerospace operational synergy while reaffirming the longstanding bonds of friendship and strategic cooperation between the two nations. The exercise is therefore both a tactical training opportunity and a strategic signal of Indo-Japanese defence alignment.





The Indian Air Force reiterated in another post on X that the exercise will further enhance interoperability, operational synergy and mutual understanding. It described the event as reinforcing the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Japan.





The arrival of the Japanese contingent was marked by the landing of two C-2 aircraft, signalling the beginning of the second edition of the exercise.





Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force also issued a release outlining its objectives. It stated that the purpose of the exercise is to improve the tactical proficiency of its units and deepen mutual understanding with the Indian Air Force.





According to JASDF, three F-2A fighters from the 8th Air Wing based at Tsuiki Air Base and approximately 110 personnel will participate in the exercise.





This deployment is significant as the F-2A fighter, co-developed with Lockheed Martin, shares design lineage with the American F-16 Fighting Falcon. Pakistan operates a fleet of F-16s, making the exercise particularly relevant for the Indian Air Force, which gains exposure to an aircraft of similar configuration. The exercise therefore provides both tactical insights and strategic depth to India’s defence preparedness.





ANI







