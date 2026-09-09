The Indian Air Force will host ‘Dronathon-2026’ at Pokhran Range in Jaisalmer from 14–16 September, bringing together domestic manufacturers, Start-Ups, innovators and established defence firms to showcase indigenous Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS).





The event will feature static displays and live demonstrations, focusing on surveillance, autonomous operations, swarm technologies and electronic warfare, aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that Dronathon-2026 is intended to provide a comprehensive platform for stakeholders to witness emerging drone and counter-drone technologies under realistic operational conditions.





The initiative will allow the Indian Air Force and other defence agencies to evaluate contemporary solutions and assess their combat effectiveness in scenarios replicating modern battlefield requirements.





The event will highlight real-time intelligence gathering capabilities, enabling forces to enhance situational awareness and operational readiness. Demonstrations of self-operating aerial systems will showcase autonomous flight and mission execution, reflecting the growing importance of artificial intelligence and machine learning in defence applications.





A major attraction will be the coordinated multi-drone operational networks, demonstrating swarm technologies capable of overwhelming adversarial defences and conducting precision strikes.





These swarm systems are expected to play a decisive role in future warfare, particularly in contested environments where traditional platforms face limitations.





Equally significant will be the evaluation of systems designed to disrupt or neutralise hostile unmanned aerial assets. Counter-drone technologies, including radio-frequency jammers, directed-energy weapons, and cyber takeover systems, will be tested to assess their ability to safeguard critical infrastructure and frontline units against drone incursions.





The initiative assumes importance amid the rapidly evolving character of warfare, where unmanned platforms and CUAS are becoming integral to surveillance, intelligence, precision operations and force protection.





The Indian Air Force is seeking to strengthen its indigenous defence ecosystem by integrating industry experts, Start-Ups, and innovators, thereby promoting self-reliance in critical technologies.





Aligned with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat program, Dronathon-2026 will also serve as a catalyst for collaboration between the armed forces and domestic technology developers.





The event is expected to facilitate mutual learning, technology transfer, and identification of solutions that can contribute to building a technologically advanced and future-ready force.





The Pokhran range, historically significant for India’s defence testing, will provide the ideal backdrop for this large-scale demonstration. The desert terrain offers realistic conditions for evaluating aerial systems, ensuring that the technologies showcased are tested under operationally relevant scenarios.





Industry participation is expected to include leading defence firms alongside emerging innovators, reflecting the growing synergy between established players and agile Start-Ups.





This collaboration is critical to accelerating the pace of indigenous innovation and ensuring that India remains prepared to address evolving security challenges.





The Indian Air Force has emphasised that Dronathon-2026 is part of its broader efforts to enhance indigenous capabilities and maintain readiness in a rapidly changing operational environment.





By fostering interaction between the armed forces and the domestic industry, the event will contribute to building a robust ecosystem for unmanned and counter-unmanned technologies.





Agencies







