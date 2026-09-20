



Ikran Aerospace’s Sirin-A1 is an advanced weapon-integrated unmanned aerial aircraft unveiled in 2025, designed for modular payloads including assault rifles, mortars, and surveillance systems. It represents India’s growing indigenous combat UAV capability, with ongoing trials and potential deployment by the Indian Armed Forces.





The Sirin-A1 was introduced by Pune-based Ikran Aerospace and Technologies Pvt Ltd in February 2025. It is a rotorcraft-style UAV with a maximum take-off weight of 40 kg and payload capacity of 10 kg. Depending on configuration, it can remain airborne for 15–30 minutes, with a range of 2–5 km and a service ceiling of 3,000 metres. This endurance allows it to perform short-range tactical missions, including direct combat support and reconnaissance.





Trials was conducted to showcase the combat drone to the armed forces in Jalandhar to evaluate its suitability for operational deployment.





The UAV is notable for its ability to integrate firearms such as the AK-47 and AK-203, mounted under the fuselage with stabilisation systems. Operators can remotely acquire targets and fire using indigenous software developed for precise control. This makes the Sirin-A1 one of the first Indian UAVs capable of direct kinetic engagement.





Beyond rifles, the Sirin-A1 can carry modular payloads including grenade-dropping systems, mortar launchers, and surveillance packages. Its camera suite includes night vision, 30x optical zoom, and laser pointers, supported by artificial intelligence algorithms for object recognition. This enables the UAV to switch seamlessly between combat and reconnaissance roles.





The system was showcased at Aero India 2025 in Bangalore, where Ikran Aerospace confirmed ongoing discussions with the Indian Air Force.





The UAV is led by retired Army veteran Captain Vidul Kelshikar, whose leadership has ensured the platform’s military relevance.





The Sirin-A1 is part of a broader push by India to indigenise advanced combat UAVs. Its modular design reflects global trends in drone warfare, where adaptability and payload flexibility are critical. The platform’s ability to integrate stabilised targeting, secure communications, and intelligent flight control systems positions it as a potential force multiplier for India’s armed forces.





Financially, the UAV is expected to be priced competitively compared to imported systems. While official figures are not disclosed, industry estimates suggest that each unit could cost in the range of ₹1.5–2 crores depending on payload configuration. This makes it a relatively affordable option for tactical missions compared to larger UAVs such as the Heron or Predator.





Operationally, the Sirin-A1 could be deployed for border surveillance, counter-insurgency, and urban warfare scenarios. Its short endurance limits strategic applications, but its rapid deployment and modular payloads make it highly effective for tactical engagements. The integration of AI-driven recognition systems also enhances situational awareness, reducing operator workload.





In conclusion, the Sirin-A1 represents a significant step in India’s indigenous UAV development, combining affordability, modularity, and combat capability. If adopted by the Indian Air Force, it could serve as a versatile platform for both offensive and surveillance missions, strengthening India’s tactical drone ecosystem.





Agencies







