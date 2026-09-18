



India and Japan are preparing to mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2027, a milestone that underscores the depth of their partnership. In Tokyo, during the first press briefing following Japan’s cabinet reshuffle, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi stressed the importance of strengthening ties with India.





He highlighted the need for both nations to show leadership in resolving conflicts through the concept of a free and open international order governed by law.





Motegi is scheduled to attend the United Nations General Assembly after 20 September, where he will meet with Foreign Ministers including India’s representative.





This coincides with Japan’s 60th anniversary of joining the United Nations in 2026, which Motegi described as a strong motivation for Japan to exercise diplomatic leadership in addressing global challenges and confronting situations of instability.





Speaking about India-Japan relations, Motegi reaffirmed the existence of a special strategic partnership between the two countries. He described India as a trusted partner that shares strategic direction with Japan.





He noted that the 75th anniversary year in 2027 will serve as an opportunity to share future prospects and deepen cooperation. Plans are already underway to expand exchanges across cultural, artistic, sporting, scientific, and municipal fields, reflecting the broad scope of collaboration envisioned.





Motegi also emphasised the importance of security guarantees within the bilateral relationship, including economic security. He argued that by leveraging economic investment and innovation, India and Japan can build a strong and mutually complementary relationship. This vision aligns with both countries’ efforts to strengthen supply chains, enhance technological cooperation, and promote resilience in the face of global uncertainties.





The Japanese Government is closely observing how the Indian Government will respond to this call for deeper engagement. The anniversary year is expected to be marked not only by celebratory events but also by concrete initiatives that reinforce the strategic and economic partnership between the two nations.





ANI







