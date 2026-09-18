



India and Bhutan further consolidated their special partnership during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Thimphu from 16 to 18 September, undertaken at the invitation of Bhutanese Foreign Minister D N Dhungyel.





The visit provided an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and reaffirm India’s support for Bhutan’s developmental priorities.





Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and held discussions with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. He also engaged in detailed talks with Foreign Minister Dhungyel covering development cooperation, energy, people-to-people ties and other aspects of the relationship.





The visit witnessed the inauguration and launch of five projects. A 65-bedded child hospital was opened in Mongar. India handed over 43 Jersey cows to the National Cattle Breeding Centre in Bumthang, aimed at enhancing productivity and milk output.





The Jaganathan Bridge on the Samdrup Jongkhar–Trashigang highway in Eastern Bhutan was inaugurated. India also handed over 54 electric vehicles to the Government of Bhutan. Additionally, the foundation stone was laid for the 500 kW Lunana hydropower project.





Energy cooperation was a major focus, with both sides reviewing the long-standing partnership that has seen significant progress over decades. India reaffirmed strong support for the Bhutanese King’s vision of the Gelephu Mindfulness City, with discussions on infrastructure support including immigration facilities.





Digital cooperation was strengthened with further integration of fintech products. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), already operational in Bhutan, has now been expanded to allow tourists and students to use it in new ways, deepening financial connectivity between the two countries.





Educational cooperation was also advanced. India expanded scholarship opportunities for Bhutanese students under various schemes. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) increased its scholarship offerings, while Nalanda University also extended opportunities for Bhutanese scholars.





Environmental cooperation was highlighted with Bhutan’s ratification of the International Big Cat Alliance framework agreement. This step will enhance joint efforts in conservation and environmental protection.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the visit as successful, noting that the joint press release reflected the warmth, togetherness and special relationship between the two countries.





ANI







