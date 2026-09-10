



Bharat Electronics Limited has come into focus following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between India and Sri Lanka for the upgradation of the L70 air defence gun system.





The agreement was reached during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s three-day visit to Colombo, where both nations reaffirmed their commitment to deepen defence cooperation across military training, defence education and air defence equipment.





The L70 gun upgrade is significant because BEL has already executed similar modernisation programs in India. The package involves replacing legacy hydraulic drives with electric drives, which enhances responsiveness and reliability while reducing dependence on older systems. BEL’s expertise in integrating motors, electronics, control systems, power units and targeting equipment makes it central to such upgrades.





The modernisation also introduces an Integrated Fire Control System. This system incorporates an optronic sight with an eye safe laser range finder, daylight television and thermal imager. These additions enable detection and engagement of targets in both day and night conditions, extending the operational relevance of the platform.





Another key feature is autonomous ballistic computation. The upgraded system electronically calculates firing solutions, incorporating round-to-round muzzle velocity correction and tilt compensation.





This improves firing accuracy by adjusting to actual weapon and ammunition conditions. BEL’s role here is crucial, as the upgrade is electronics-intensive, involving sensors, computing, fire control and system integration.





The L70 upgrade also enables silent operation through battery power. This reduces reliance on external power systems and enhances tactical flexibility. The shift from hydraulic to electric systems supports this battery-based architecture.





Additionally, the gun can interface with tracking and fire control radars. This integration allows the weapon to function as part of a wider air defence network rather than as a standalone system. Radar inputs support target acquisition and engagement, while electro optical systems provide another channel for tracking and targeting.





The Sri Lanka development is important not only for its immediate defence cooperation value but also for the export and lifecycle support opportunities it creates.





Legacy platforms in overseas markets can be modernised without requiring complete replacement. For BEL, this opens avenues in system upgrades, fire control electronics, electro optical equipment, radar integration, maintenance, spares and future modernisation.





During his visit, Rajnath Singh met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and emphasised India and Sri Lanka’s shared civilizational ties, maritime partnership and strategic relationship. The defence cooperation surrounding the L70 gun adds a practical dimension to these ties.





Singh also highlighted India’s rapid growth in defence manufacturing and exports. He noted that India’s defence exports have risen sharply over the past decade, reaching an all-time high of around ₹39,000 crore, compared with approximately ₹600 crore twelve years ago. This reflects the government’s push towards self-reliance and domestic manufacturing.





For BEL, the L70 upgrade in Sri Lanka demonstrates how its proven capabilities in modernising legacy platforms can be extended to friendly overseas markets.





This aligns with India’s broader defence export strategy and strengthens regional security cooperation.





Agencies







