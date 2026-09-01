



India and Uzbekistan have elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, marking a significant milestone in their defence and security cooperation.





The joint statement issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Visit to Uzbekistan emphasised the strengthening of ties between defence and security agencies through regular exchanges, institutional mechanisms, capacity-building, joint activities and defence industrial collaboration.





The two sides expressed satisfaction with the activities of the Joint Working Group on Military Cooperation, which has been exploring new avenues in the defence industrial domain.





They welcomed the successful conduct of the Uzbekistan–India Joint Military Exercise DUSTLIK, the latest edition of which was held in Namangan Region in April 2026.





The leaders highlighted the growing cooperation and close coordination between their defence and security agencies, reaffirming their commitment to address shared security challenges.





Foreign Secretary (West) Sibi George noted that discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev included further strengthening defence and security cooperation. India has provided the Uzbekistan Army with Arogya Maitri Bisham Cubes to enhance disaster relief capabilities and has equipped the polyclinic at the University of Military Security and Defence of Uzbekistan.





During a joint press statement, Prime Minister Modi underlined that the close defence and security cooperation reflected deep mutual trust.





He announced that both countries would promote direct linkages, co-production and co-development between their defence industries. He also stressed that terrorism, extremism and separatism posed serious challenges to the region, reiterating India and Uzbekistan’s shared resolve to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards them.





The joint statement unequivocally condemned terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, in all forms and manifestations. The leaders rejected any justification for terrorism and called for concerted action against terrorist entities, financing networks, safe havens and infrastructure.





They stressed that perpetrators, backers, facilitators and affiliates of terrorism must be brought to justice. Cooperation in law enforcement, intelligence sharing, combating violent extremism, illicit drug trafficking, organised crime and cyber threats was also reaffirmed, with continued engagement under the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism.





India and Uzbekistan’s defence ties have been longstanding. A Joint Working Group on Defence was established in 2019, with its sixth meeting held in Uzbekistan in August 2026.





The fifth meeting was held in New Delhi in August 2025, while the ninth Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism convened in Tashkent in September 2025. The DUSTLIK exercise, conducted alternately in both countries, remains a cornerstone of cooperation.





The seventh edition, held in April 2026 at the Gurumsaray Field Training Area in Namangan, involved 60 personnel from each side, including members of the Mahar Regiment and the Indian Air Force.





The exercise focused on joint operations in semi-mountainous terrain, tactical drills, land navigation, strike missions and seizure of enemy-held areas. A 48-hour validation exercise tested joint special operations against unlawful armed groups, enhancing interoperability and operational synergy.





Defence industry cooperation has also expanded, with Uzbekistan’s Defence Industry Agency participating in Aero India 2025. The leaders’ decision to deepen defence and security cooperation aligns with broader efforts to strengthen bilateral ties across strategic and economic sectors.





The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership now covers trade, economy, investment, transport connectivity, digital transformation, IT, artificial intelligence, space, cybersecurity, energy transition, critical minerals, food security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and education.





The leaders agreed to maintain regular dialogue at leadership and institutional levels, establish a Foreign Ministers-led mechanism for high-level coordination and oversight, and modernise agreements to reflect current priorities. Parliamentary exchanges were welcomed, and the importance of strengthening the legal framework governing cooperation was emphasised.





On the economic front, both sides agreed to expand and diversify trade, remove non-tariff barriers and promote industrial cooperation. Prime Minister Modi’s State Visit to Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 at the invitation of President Mirziyoyev underscored the depth of bilateral ties.





Following his visit to Tashkent, Modi will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, marking 25 years of the organisation.





At the summit, India is expected to focus on security, connectivity and cultural ties across Eurasia, with particular emphasis on counter-terrorism, regional transport and trade routes, and people-to-people exchanges.





ANI







