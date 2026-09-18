



India has once again raised alarms over the deteriorating security situation in the Red Sea region, strongly condemning Houthi strikes directed at Saudi Arabian territory, including attacks on civilians and economic assets.





During a bi‑weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that such actions undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation through critical maritime routes such as the Bab al‑Mandeb. He described the escalation as totally unacceptable and expressed hopes for an early restoration of peace in the war‑torn region.





Jaiswal reiterated India’s condemnation of the attempted attack on the holy city of Makkah, stressing that such hostilities vitiate regional security and directly impact international commerce. He underlined that India views these developments with grave concern and continues to monitor the situation closely.





The Ministry also addressed the plight of Indramani Nautiyal, a resident of Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, who is reportedly being held in a hostage‑like situation in Saudi Arabia. Nautiyal faces detention due to an unpaid penalty of ₹2.29 crore levied on the company he worked for following a road accident in 2018.





Jaiswal confirmed that Indian diplomatic channels are actively engaged in monitoring the case. He explained that whenever issues arise involving Indian citizens abroad, embassies remain in continuous dialogue with host governments to safeguard their welfare.





When asked about Nautiyal’s exact legal status, Jaiswal noted that specific details are still being gathered but assured that updates would be provided once available. He reaffirmed India’s broader commitment to the safety and well‑being of its nationals worldwide.





Nautiyal, son of Devi Ram Nautiyal and a resident of Gaursada village in Jaunpur block of Tehri Garhwal, had travelled to Saudi Arabia in 2018 for employment as a truck driver with Pick Roads and Contracting Company in Riyadh. Despite several years having passed since the incident, the company owner has reportedly not paid the fine, leaving Nautiyal under pressure to settle the amount himself.





His wife and daughter have made repeated efforts to secure his return but have been unsuccessful, leaving the family in severe mental and financial distress. In August, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting immediate steps to secure Nautiyal’s release, provide legal and financial assistance, and ensure his safe repatriation.





These developments come amid intensifying conflict in West Asia, with Houthi rebels advancing towards Saudi‑backed government‑held areas. Saudi Arabia faces mounting pressure to respond to the escalation.





On Wednesday, the United States issued a Level 3 “Reconsider travel” advisory for Saudi Arabia and a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning for the Yemen border, citing risks from Iranian drone and missile attacks, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and restrictive local laws.





Saudi air defences recently intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis south of the holy city of Makkah Al‑Mukarramah. The Saudi‑led coalition described the incident as a hostile and terrorist act, stressing that the security of the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims is a red line.





However, Yemen’s Houthi movement rejected Saudi Arabia’s claims, calling them fabrications and lies. Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree insisted that operations target Saudi military and oil facilities, not Islamic holy sites. He accused the Al Saud regime of deception and denied posing any threat to sacred locations.





The coalition maintained that its air defences successfully intercepted the drone before it entered prohibited airspace around Makkah, underscoring the seriousness of the threat.





India’s strong condemnation of these developments reflects its consistent stance on safeguarding regional peace, protecting freedom of navigation, and ensuring the welfare of its citizens abroad.





ANI







