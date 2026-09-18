



India on Friday firmly rejected Pakistan’s allegations regarding the recent collision between Indian Navy ship INS Kolkata and Pakistan Navy vessel PNS Hunain in the Arabian Sea.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the Pakistani vessel’s actions as unacceptable and unprofessional, stressing that the manoeuvre undertaken by Hunain directly led to the incident.





Responding to media queries during the MEA’s biweekly press briefing in New Delhi, Jaiswal said India had carefully examined Pakistan’s response to the protest lodged earlier and dismissed it as predictable prevarication. He emphasised that India rejected the allegations and insinuations contained in Pakistan’s statement.





He reiterated the facts of the matter, stating that INS Kolkata was on a routine deployment in the western Arabian Sea when PNS Hunain executed a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre.





This manoeuvre, he said, was in gross violation of Article 10 of the 1991 Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements. The agreement clearly specifies that naval units at sea must not come within three nautical miles of each other.





In addition to violating the bilateral agreement, the Pakistani vessel also infringed the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea. Jaiswal underscored that such conduct was reckless and posed risks to maritime safety.





The MEA spokesperson confirmed that Pakistan had once again been advised to ensure that all military units exercise due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements. He stressed that adherence to these commitments was essential to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.





He further clarified that the incident did not cause any major damage to INS Kolkata, which remains operational and continues its deployment at sea. This assurance highlighted the Indian Navy’s readiness and resilience in the face of provocations.





The collision occurred on Tuesday evening and has since drawn strong diplomatic responses. India summoned the Charge d’Affaires of Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi to lodge a formal protest, describing the conduct of Pakistani naval units as unacceptable and unprofessional. The Pakistani envoy was advised to convey to Islamabad the importance of compliance with bilateral agreements.





Simultaneously, the Charge d’Affaires of India in Islamabad was instructed to lodge a similar protest with Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This dual approach underscored India’s determination to raise the matter at both ends and ensure accountability.





Following the incident, PNS Hunain was observed heading back to harbour after sustaining damage. Reports indicate that while INS Kolkata remains at sea without significant damage, the Pakistani vessel has been forced to withdraw for repairs, highlighting the consequences of its unsafe manoeuvre.





The episode has added to tensions in the Arabian Sea, with analysts warning that such incidents, if repeated, could escalate into larger confrontations. India’s firm rejection of Pakistan’s claims and its emphasis on adherence to international and bilateral agreements reflect its intent to safeguard maritime stability and prevent further provocations.





ANI







