



India, France, and the United Arab Emirates have collectively assessed and reviewed the steady progress of their trilateral cooperation across several key domains of shared interest.





During a high-level ministerial meeting convened on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the three nations focused heavily on advancing synergies in space exploration, artificial intelligence, culture, and heritage preservation.





The landmark India-France-UAE Trilateral Ministerial Meeting took place on Tuesday, bringing together top diplomatic leadership from all three participating countries. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spearheaded the delegation representing India during these strategic deliberations.





The French delegation was headed by the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot. Meanwhile, the Emirati side was led by the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





Summarising the outcome of the deliberations, Jaishankar shared that the three nations also engaged in discussions regarding expanded cooperation in health sciences and energy, underscoring the strategic possibilities unlocked by their complementary capabilities.





In an official statement published on social media platform X, Jaishankar expressed his satisfaction with the proceedings, stating that he was glad to participate in the trilateral meeting on the sidelines of UNGA 81.





He highlighted that collaboration in artificial intelligence, space, health sciences, energy, and culture served as the core focus of their discussions, adding that shared interests and complementary capabilities provide immense scope for future joint initiatives, with an agreement to meet again soon to advance the agenda.





An official press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs detailed that the ministers thoroughly reviewed progress across all mutually agreed sector frameworks, laying emphasis on space technology, artificial intelligence, and cultural heritage conservation.





Beyond bilateral and trilateral technological initiatives, the three diplomatic heads exchanged views on pressing geopolitical realities, including the ongoing developments in West Asia, while exploring actionable pathways to strengthen and diversify cooperation in areas of shared strategic concern.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the leaders underlined the imperative to build upon the foundation of strong and friendly relations existing between the nations, driving forward the partnership through concrete action plans.





India, France, and the UAE reaffirmed their joint commitment to forging constructive, forward-looking ties through practical programs, agreeing to convene meetings at regular intervals to continuously review ongoing momentum and monitor progress across all joint domains.





This high-level review in New York underscores the ongoing momentum of the three-nation axis as it aligns strategic priorities across emerging frontier technologies, space endeavours, clean energy transitions, healthcare research, and cultural diplomacy, alongside ongoing dialogue on regional stability.





ANI







