



India is now actively developing acoustic and microwave-based counter-drone systems, combining experimental sound-wave technology with high-power microwave directed energy weapons to neutralise UAVs. These efforts mark a significant step in building layered, non-kinetic air defence against cheap drone threats.





Indian tradition has long carried accounts of ‘Dhwani’, or sound, possessing extraordinary power. Stories of Dashanan describe mastery over vibration, while musical legends recall Tansen and Raag Megh Malhar, believed to summon rain.





Today, Indian scientists are exploring whether sound can be harnessed against one of the modern battlefield’s biggest threats: the drone.





At Chandigarh’s Central Scientific Instruments Organisation, researchers have developed an experimental acoustic counter-drone system. It uses high-intensity sound waves to interfere with the MEMS gyroscope that helps drones maintain balance and orientation. By disrupting these sensors, the system aims to destabilise drones mid-flight.





Sound is only one part of India’s emerging non-kinetic warfare landscape. The Defence Research and Development Organisation has initiated projects under its Technology Development Fund, including SHIELD, an S-band High-Power Microwave Integrated Evaluation System.





This program is designed to evaluate the effects of powerful microwave energy on electronic systems. High-power microwaves can interfere with or damage vulnerable electronics without physically striking the target, offering a potential solution against drone swarms and saturation attacks.





In January 2026, DRDO showcased a prototype microwave directed energy weapon at the International Conference on Electronic Warfare in Bangalore. Developed by the Microwave Tube Research and Development Centre, the system successfully disabled quadcopter UAVs at ranges up to one kilometre.





Engineers aim to extend this kill range to five kilometres by the end of 2026. The prototype operates in the S-band frequency, with a peak power output of 450 MW and a pulse width of 20 nanoseconds. Its beam width is tuneable, allowing adaptability to different threat scenarios.





Dr Prahlada Ramarao, regarded as the father of India’s Akash missile, has emphasised that acoustic energy itself can be weaponised. He explained that sound, amplitude, frequency and angle can be managed to render drones ineffective.





However, he cautioned that acoustic systems face challenges involving beam width, intensity and the ability to influence sensors inside drones, requiring deeper scientific and engineering work.





The larger transformation could fundamentally change air defence economics. Cheap drones have created a problem for militaries forced to expend costly interceptors against inexpensive threats. Electronic warfare, acoustic systems, lasers and high-power microwaves could provide additional layers before a missile needs to be fired, reducing costs and improving efficiency.





India’s counter-drone ecosystem is expanding rapidly. By mid-2026, the country had fielded 60 counter-UAS systems from 43 manufacturers, with procurement worth ₹374 crore and deployments across more than 12 states. Directed energy systems, including lasers and microwave weapons, are now part of this layered defence architecture.





These developments align with India’s broader push for indigenous defence innovation under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Acoustic and microwave systems could eventually complement radar, jammers and kinetic interceptors, creating a multi-tiered shield against evolving drone threats.





Agencies







