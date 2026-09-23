



The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) have successfully concluded the bilateral air exercise Veer Guardian 2026 at Air Force Station Jodhpur, marking another significant milestone in the steadily expanding strategic and military partnership between India and Japan.





The exercise concluded on September 22 after 14 days of intensive joint training designed to enhance interoperability, improve operational coordination and strengthen the professional relationship between the two air forces.





Conducted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, the exercise brought together some of the most capable fighter aircraft currently operated by both nations.





The IAF deployed its frontline combat aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, Rafale and the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS.





The JASDF participated with its Mitsubishi F-2A fighter aircraft, a multirole platform developed specifically for Japan's air defence requirements. Throughout the exercise, aircrew from both nations undertook a wide spectrum of advanced flying missions that tested operational planning, tactical execution and air combat coordination.





These missions included Within Visual Range combat engagements, allowing pilots to sharpen close-range aerial combat skills under realistic operational conditions. The participating aircraft also carried out coordinated multi-aircraft missions that required complex planning, communication and execution involving multiple fighter platforms from both sides.





Such missions are considered critical for improving interoperability because they help pilots and mission planners understand each other's tactics, procedures and operational philosophies.





A major highlight of the exercise was the Distinguished Visitor's Day, during which JASDF Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh visited Air Force Station Jodhpur.





In a notable display of professional engagement and mutual confidence, both air chiefs flew the indigenous TEJAS fighter aircraft.





The flight underscored the growing importance of India's domestically developed combat aviation capabilities and highlighted the increasing visibility of the Tejas among international military partners.





Beyond aerial operations, Veer Guardian 2026 featured extensive ground-based interactions between personnel from both air forces. These engagements included Subject Matter Expert exchanges covering operational concepts, tactical employment, maintenance procedures and technical best practices.





The exercise also incorporated operational discussions and mission planning conferences, enabling both sides to exchange ideas on contemporary air warfare and joint mission execution.





Engineering interactions formed another important component of the engagement, providing opportunities for technical personnel to gain insights into aircraft support systems, maintenance methodologies and sustainment practices.





Maintenance-related engagements allowed ground crews from India and Japan to study each other's procedures and operational standards, contributing to improved understanding of aircraft readiness and support requirements.





Aerospace safety briefings were also conducted during the exercise, giving participants an opportunity to discuss flight safety, risk management and operational safety protocols. These interactions enabled both contingents to gain valuable exposure to each other's best practices while also learning from their respective operational experiences and unique capabilities.





Veer Guardian 2026 was particularly significant because it represented the second edition of the bilateral air exercise between India and Japan.





The inaugural Veer Guardian exercise was held at Hyakuri Air Base in Japan in January 2023 and marked the first-ever fighter aircraft exercise conducted between the IAF and JASDF.





The 2026 edition was also notable for bringing Japanese fighter aircraft to India for operational training, further deepening defence cooperation between the two countries. The participation of the indigenous Tejas alongside the Rafale and Su-30MKI allowed India to showcase the breadth of its fighter fleet and demonstrate the maturation of its domestic aerospace industry.





For Japan, the deployment of the F-2A fighter aircraft provided an opportunity to conduct dissimilar air combat training against a diverse range of Indian platforms, generating valuable operational lessons.





The exercise reflects the broader strengthening of India-Japan strategic ties, which have expanded significantly over the past decade across defence, maritime security, technology and regional security cooperation.





Both countries are key partners in the Indo-Pacific region and share a common interest in maintaining a free, open and rules-based maritime and security environment.





Veer Guardian complements other India-Japan military engagements such as the Army exercise Dharma Guardian and the naval exercise JIMEX, demonstrating growing cooperation across all three military services.





The successful conclusion of Veer Guardian 2026 stands as a testament to the enduring friendship, professional camaraderie and mutual trust shared by the Indian Air Force and the Japan Air Self Defence Force.





The exercise has further strengthened operational understanding between the two forces and is expected to contribute significantly to future collaboration, interoperability and the strategic depth of the India-Japan defence partnership.





Agencies











