



India has firmly rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's authority to make any comments regarding internal national issues following certain observations included in the Joint Communiqué released by the 'So-Called' OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir during the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session in New York.





In an emphatic reply, the Ministry of External Affairs strongly criticized the 57-member international organization as well as Islamabad, warning that continuous support for politically driven propaganda severely damages the credibility of the grouping.





Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India categorically rejects the uncalled-for and factually wrong remarks concerning India in the Joint Communiqué released by the so-called OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir.





Reaffirming the country's firm stance regarding sovereign territorial unity, the spokesperson emphasized that the OIC possesses no locus standi to make declarations on issues that fall strictly within India's domestic jurisdiction.





The official highlighted that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh remain an integral and inseparable part of India, and no amount of repeating politically motivated propaganda will alter this reality.





The Ministry warned that by echoing such positions, the international grouping risks damaging its own international reputation, noting that repeated backing of such biased narratives raises serious doubts about the OIC's credibility.





Turning its attention directly towards Islamabad's primary role in orchestrating these resolutions inside the grouping, New Delhi advised the OIC to stop allowing its forum to be manipulated for anti-India agendas.





Instead, New Delhi recommended that the grouping focus on addressing the fundamental driver of regional instability, which is cross-border terrorism.





The Ministry of External Affairs observed that rather than providing a platform to Pakistan to spread its manufactured and motivated narratives, the OIC would be far better off advising Pakistan, which possesses a well-recorded track record of encouraging and funding terrorism, to look inward and address the persistent threat of state-sponsored terrorism originating from regions under its control.





India has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir alongside Ladakh remain inseparable parts of the nation, regularly dismissing all joint releases and declarations issued by the OIC on the subject as unacceptable interference in domestic matters.





This sharp counter-response follows the declaration issued by the OIC Contact Group—comprising Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Niger—which acted as a clear voice for Islamabad's propaganda apparatus by repeating falsified stories while totally ignoring cross-border terror activities.





In its biased statements, the grouping expressed solidarity with the administration and citizens of Pakistan and criticized the counter-terrorism military operation launched by Indian forces in May 2025.





That targeted military defence action had been executed directly in response to a brutal terror strike supported by Pakistan in Pahalgam, which resulted in the loss of 26 innocent lives.





Additionally, the grouping asserted a risk to regional peace, making allegations regarding unwarranted claims and reckless remarks made by Indian leadership concerning Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.





Meanwhile, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to face severe economic and social difficulties as escalating fuel costs, reduced tourism, and long-standing communication restrictions hamper locals, commercial enterprises, and students.





Saad Hameed, a local inhabitant of PoJK, mentioned that life in the region was becoming increasingly tough, with state employment and local tourism remaining the main sources of livelihood.





Hameed pointed out that the situation is deteriorating on a daily basis, with strict lockdowns in place and daily inflation steadily rising, adding that recent hikes in petrol prices have further pushed up basic living expenses.





He further mentioned that local internet services have remained completely suspended for over 90 days in PoJK, while severe disruptions to mobile networks have made routine phone communication extremely challenging for local residents.





These severe economic strains have triggered continuous public demonstrations across PoJK since June, with citizens voicing anger over rising consumer prices, high electricity tariffs, inadequate educational infrastructure, and other essential civic issues.





The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir recently voiced grave anxiety over what it described as 100 consecutive days of ongoing strikes and public unrest, particularly concentrated around Rawalakot and the districts of Poonch and Sudhnooti.





According to a public message shared by the Council, this extended period of instability has created deep uncertainty and is generating wider negative consequences throughout the PoJK region.





The Human Rights Council of PoJK stated that 100 days of unbroken public anger should be treated as more than sufficient, warning that further delays in conducting genuine discussions could deepen public frustration, lack of trust, and local instability.





The Council raised serious queries regarding how long the local populace would be forced to endure such conditions of uncertainty and agitation, emphasizing that the time for meaningful dialogue is immediate.





ANI







