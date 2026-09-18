



India and Russia have continued to deepen their military cooperation during the official visit of Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth to Moscow. The visit has been marked by discussions aimed at expanding training engagements and strengthening capability development between the two armies.





General Seth was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Moscow and paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a gesture underscoring India’s respect for Russia’s military traditions and sacrifices.





He also visited the Russian Land Forces Headquarters, where interactions focused on issues of mutual interest. These included deepening military cooperation, expanding training engagements, and strengthening capability development between the two armies, according to details shared by ADGPI.





The visit began on 16 September and is scheduled to conclude on 18 September. It is part of a longstanding effort to reinforce the India-Russia defence partnership and military-to-military cooperation.





General Seth is holding discussions with Colonel General Andrei Nikolayevich Mordvichev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces. The agenda includes professional military cooperation and training, reflecting the shared interest in enhancing operational synergy.





The visit comes against the backdrop of longstanding military-technical cooperation between India and Russia. This relationship has evolved from a buyer-seller dynamic into joint research, development, and production of advanced defence technologies and systems.





In Moscow, General Seth is scheduled to visit the National Defence Control Centre. He will interact with senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Defence, including Deputy Defence Minister Vasily Sergeyevich Osmakov, who oversees defence industry and procurement. This engagement highlights India’s interest in Russia’s defence industrial base and procurement processes.





The engagements provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange perspectives on contemporary military developments. They also allow exploration of avenues for enhancing defence cooperation, particularly in training, doctrine, and capability development.





General Seth will also travel to Saint Petersburg, where he is scheduled to visit the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy. He will interact with its leadership and faculty, fostering academic and professional exchanges between Indian and Russian military institutions.





The Ministry of Defence has emphasised that the visit reflects the importance attached by both countries to sustained military diplomacy and Army-to-Army engagement. The interactions are expected to deepen cooperation and reinforce the enduring defence relationship between India and Russia.





Russia continues to remain an important source for India’s defence equipment, engines, spare parts, and components. This underscores the strategic relevance of the bilateral defence partnership in India’s military modernisation efforts.





ANI







