



Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth continued his official engagements in Russia with a visit to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation. The high-level discussions were aimed at deepening military ties between India and Russia, reflecting the strategic importance of the bilateral defence partnership.





During the visit, General Seth interacted with General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defence of Russia. The engagement focussed on joint capability development, professional military exchanges, and avenues for enhanced military-to-military engagements, according to the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information.





As part of his itinerary, General Seth also called on Vinay Kumar, the Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation. The meeting included discussions on India–Russia bilateral cooperation and measures for strengthening defence ties, underscoring the diplomatic and institutional dimensions of the visit.





The official engagements highlight the ongoing strategic defence partnership between the two nations. They also reaffirm the importance of institutional military-to-military exchanges in sustaining long-term cooperation.





Earlier in the visit, General Seth received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. This gesture symbolised India’s respect for Russia’s military traditions and sacrifices.





He also visited the Russian Land Forces Headquarters, where interactions centred on deepening military cooperation, expanding training engagements, and strengthening capability development between the two armies. These discussions were part of a broader agenda to enhance operational synergy.





General Seth’s three-day visit, from 16 to 18 September, was aimed at further strengthening the longstanding India-Russia defence partnership and military-to-military cooperation. The Ministry of Defence emphasised that the visit reflects the importance attached by both countries to sustained military diplomacy and Army-to-Army engagement.





The backdrop of the visit is the longstanding military-technical cooperation between India and Russia. This relationship has evolved from a buyer-seller dynamic into joint research, development, and production of advanced defence technologies and systems, including missile platforms, armoured vehicles, and aviation engines.





In addition to Moscow, General Seth is scheduled to travel to Saint Petersburg, where he will visit the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy. His interactions with its leadership and faculty are expected to foster academic and professional exchanges between Indian and Russian military institutions.





Russia continues to remain a critical source for India’s defence equipment, engines, spare parts, and components. This underscores the enduring relevance of the bilateral defence partnership in India’s military modernisation efforts.





The engagements during the visit are expected to further deepen military cooperation and reinforce the longstanding defence relationship between India and Russia, while opening new avenues for capability development and institutional collaboration.





ANI







