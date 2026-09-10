



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo on Wednesday during his ongoing three‑day visit to the island nation.





The meeting was described as warm and highly productive, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and ensuring the safety, security, peace, and prosperity of the region.





Singh conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to President Dissanayake and congratulated him on the successful completion of two years of his government. This gesture underscored India’s emphasis on maintaining strong neighbourly relations and its recognition of Sri Lanka’s political milestones.





The visit marks a significant diplomatic moment, as it is the first by an Indian Defence Minister to Sri Lanka in thirty‑eight years. The last such visit was undertaken by KC Pant in 1988, highlighting the rarity and importance of Singh’s presence in Colombo for defence‑level discussions.





Singh emphasised that India and Sri Lanka are civilisational twins, close neighbours, and maritime partners. He noted that both nations would continue to work together for the development of their countries and the welfare of their people, while jointly safeguarding regional stability.





On Tuesday, Singh interacted with the Indian diaspora in Colombo, where he assured them that India would always stand firmly with Sri Lanka in times of crisis. He stressed that the relationship between the two countries is rooted in shared history, culture, and faith, which provides a strong foundation for enduring cooperation.





During his address to the community, Singh reiterated India’s steadfast support for Sri Lanka, affirming that New Delhi would consistently maintain a firm stance alongside Colombo whenever the island nation faces challenges. His remarks reinforced India’s broader ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the MAHASAGAR vision, which focuses on mutual advancement for security and growth across regions.





Singh is leading a high‑level delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of External Affairs. The composition of the delegation reflects the seriousness of the engagement and India’s intent to deepen defence and strategic cooperation with Sri Lanka.





The visit is expected to pave the way for enhanced maritime collaboration, defence partnerships, and regional security initiatives. It also signals India’s determination to strengthen its role as a reliable partner in South Asia, particularly in the Indian Ocean region where maritime security remains a critical priority.





Agencies







