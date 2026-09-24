



An Indian national tragically lost his life while nineteen other Indian seafarers were successfully rescued after their commercial vessel came under a violent strike off the eastern coast of Oman.





The Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier, identified as MV Cape Dao, was transiting towards India carrying twenty Indian crew members alongside eight other crew members when the hostile action occurred in international waters.





The deceased seafarer has been identified as Wiper Suraj Yadav, hailing from Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, who tragically succumbed to severe head injuries sustained during the maritime strike.





Reports indicate that the commercial vessel suffered critical structural damage after being struck twice on the port side, impacting key sections including the engine room and the C-deck accommodation space.





India expressed grave concern and strongly condemned the unprovoked attack on the merchant ship, underlining the severe threat posed to civilian shipping routes and international maritime trade.





In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the casualties and extended heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased Indian national following the tragic incident.





The Ministry emphasized that nineteen of the twenty Indian crew members aboard the vessel were safely evacuated by the Royal Navy of Oman and brought ashore to safety.





The Ministry of External Affairs asserted that the repeated hostile incidents directed against commercial maritime operations across the region remain deeply worrisome for the international community.





Reiterating its diplomatic stance, the government called for immediate dialogue and peaceful diplomacy to de-escalate regional tensions and bring back long-term stability and peace.





The government firmly stated that all forms of targeted strikes against merchant vessels, civilian seafarers, and critical maritime infrastructure must cease immediately without condition.





India also demanded the immediate restoration of unhindered, free, and safe navigation for commercial trade vessels transiting through critical international sea lanes.





The Indian Embassy situated in Muscat, Oman, confirmed that it is closely tracking every development connected to the incident while maintaining active communication with Omani officials.





Indian diplomatic representatives are working in direct coordination with Omani authorities and the recruitment and placement service agency to ensure the early and safe repatriation of the rescued crew.





Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his condolences and reassured that the government will facilitate bringing back the mortal remains of the deceased seafarer to India with full dignity.





The Indian mission confirmed that continuous updates regarding welfare arrangements are being shared directly with the family members of the deceased seafarer and the surviving crew.





India has consistently advocated for maintaining open maritime passages, ensuring absolute safe passage for global merchant shipping, and protecting the lives of seafarers across all international waters.





ANI







