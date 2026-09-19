



India’s semiconductor self-reliance strategy was outlined by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at SEMICON India 2026, where he emphasised that Atmanirbharta does not mean building every part of the supply chain domestically.





He explained that India must identify areas where sovereign capabilities are essential, such as design, packaging and specific manufacturing processes, while simultaneously partnering with trusted global players in equipment, materials and design.





Misri cautioned that attempting to build everything within national borders could result in higher costs, slower innovation and a less connected industrial base.





He stressed that no nation should attempt complete self-sufficiency in semiconductors, but rather conduct an honest audit of strengths and gaps. India is investing in indigenous capabilities where it has competitive advantages, while inviting global companies to collaborate in building complementary strengths.





He highlighted India’s large domestic market, young English-speaking engineering talent, political stability and democratic credibility as key enablers of this strategy.





Predictability, he said, is critical for companies making long-term semiconductor investments, as facilities take years to build and decades to yield returns. He argued that slightly higher costs with a predictable partner often outweigh cheaper but uncertain options, noting that confidence in planning is itself a valuable asset in this industry.





Misri urged companies to form partnerships based on complementarity rather than short-term convenience or cost. He explained that combining India’s design strengths with global manufacturing expertise, or material capabilities with market opportunities, would create durable industrial relationships.





He encouraged companies to invest in trust through joint research, shared training and long-term collaboration, stating that trust is among the most durable assets a company can hold.





India’s ambition, he clarified, is not to dominate the semiconductor industry but to become a reliable partner for global companies. He said India is committed to being honest about its gaps, open to collaboration and disciplined in building sovereign strengths. SEMICON India, he added, provides a platform for governments, industry, academia, investors and students to forge partnerships, joint ventures and trust through direct engagement.





He concluded by noting that trust is not built through policy documents alone but through handshakes, discussions and deals at gatherings like SEMICON India. For companies considering their next fabrication line or investment, he said SEMICON India is the place where those conversations can begin, underlining why the event matters so much.





Agencies







