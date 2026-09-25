



Iran's Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi has stated that Iran has presented a seven-day proposal aimed at resolving the escalating crisis in West Asia, as reported by the New York Times.





This initiative seeks to re-open the crucial Strait of Hormuz maritime passage, after which comprehensive talks regarding Iran's nuclear program would recommence.





Speaking to media persons at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Araghchi mentioned that this fresh framework bears strong similarities to the Memorandum of Understanding previously reached between Washington and Tehran in June this year.





He explained that Iran introduced this structured roadmap to the American leadership through diplomatic mediators, stipulating that if specific terms are satisfied, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened at the end of the seventh day, paving the way for talks to restart.





He noted that concluding a formal agreement before the upcoming elections in the United States would be a far better scenario for all parties involved.





In a diplomatic meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Araghchi highlighted that Tehran has transmitted its pragmatic requirements to the American side to advance diplomatic outcomes.





He emphasised that establishing security across the region necessitates an immediate cessation of interventionist and aggressive actions undertaken by the United States against Iranian sovereignty.





The Iranian Foreign Minister reiterated his country's dedication to engaging in diplomatic dialogues concerning its peaceful nuclear program.





He underlined that no global entity can disregard Iran's good faith during negotiations, nor can they overlook military actions committed by the United States and Israel against Iranian territory amidst ongoing talks.





Araghchi pointed out that it is unfair to hold Tehran responsible for instability or security disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.





The foreign minister criticised European governments, including Germany, for turning a blind eye to violations of international law and coercive behaviour executed by the American administration.





He elaborated on Tehran's stances regarding global developments, stressing that restoring faith in the United Nations demands strict compliance by all member states with international law and the UN Charter.





Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in an interview with Fox News, attributed the non-implementation of the negotiated settlement reached in June to US President Donald Trump and the American leadership.





President Pezeshkian stated that an accord had been finalised and signed with the American President, and Iran remains ready to advance within that mutually accepted framework.





He noted that Iran had not closed the Strait of Hormuz originally, as it was open without any legal justification or framework for disruption until military strikes occurred.





He expressed regret over attacks that led to the deaths of senior leadership, top scientists, defence commanders, and government officials, criticising the United States for choosing military bombardment and blockades over peaceful dialogue.





Pezeshkian reiterated that Tehran is fully prepared for constructive engagement if the American administration chooses dialogue over conflict.





This firm stance from Tehran places the decision directly on Donald Trump, who must weigh his rhetoric against the strategic benefits of settling a conflict that has dragged on for seven months.





ANI







