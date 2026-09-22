



Malaysia’s interest in acquiring the BrahMos air-to-surface missile system could reduce its reliance on the United States and other US-aligned defence suppliers, while giving Kuala Lumpur an additional strategic and economic partner in India, IANS reported.





BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile capable of precision strikes against maritime and land targets.





The proposal emerged after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi during his September 12–13 visit for the BRICS summit. Anwar confirmed that Malaysia was exploring the possibility of acquiring the system, but no final decision, contract, quantity, price or delivery schedule has been announced.





The air-launched variant could potentially be integrated with Malaysia’s 18 Russian-origin Su-30MKM fighter aircraft. Such an integration would require detailed technical evaluations, aircraft modifications, software and avionics compatibility checks, pilot and ground-crew training, maintenance arrangements, missile storage facilities and supporting command-and-control infrastructure.





BrahMos could strengthen Malaysia’s maritime-strike and deterrence capabilities, particularly in the South China Sea, where Kuala Lumpur has overlapping claims with China. Its speed, range and flexibility could influence regional security calculations, although the system’s actual export configuration and range would depend on the final agreement and applicable regulations.





Strategic analyst Kamles Kumar said closer cooperation with India could provide Malaysia with another important economic and security partner without forcing Kuala Lumpur to align decisively with either the United States or China. However, he cautioned that the missile’s range and versatility could raise concerns in Beijing and affect perceptions of Malaysia’s deterrence posture.





Malaysia would therefore need to clearly communicate that any BrahMos acquisition is intended to strengthen national defence and protect its maritime interests, rather than target a specific country. The purchase would also fit Kuala Lumpur’s long-standing policy of diversifying defence partnerships and preserving strategic autonomy.





The proposal is part of a wider effort to deepen India–Malaysia relations. The two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2024, but their economic ties remain below potential. Malaysia–India trade stood at 79.3 billion ringgit in 2025, approximately ₹15.3 lakh crore, compared with more than 900 billion ringgit, or roughly ₹1.74 crore crore, in trade with the United States and China combined.





Economists and strategic advisers said closer ties with India should not be viewed simply as Malaysia moving away from China or the United States. Instead, Kuala Lumpur is seeking to expand its long-term economic and strategic options.





If the BrahMos discussions lead to a contract, the deal could strengthen India’s position as a defence supplier in Southeast Asia while giving Malaysia greater maritime-strike capability and a broader network of international defence partners.





Agencies







