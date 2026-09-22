



In a major operational milestone, US fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighter jets are set to participate in joint combat drills alongside the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the first time during the upcoming multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti 2026.





The mega air defence exercise is scheduled to take place at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan from September 26 to October 12.





Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit confirmed the stealth aircraft's maiden tactical participation while acknowledging both the strategic weight and operational sensitivities of the deployment.





Addressing the press regarding the F-35's debut in Indian skies for tactical drills, Air Marshal Dixit responded to ANI and said that for the first time, the IAF is going to exercise with the F-35. He noted that the aircraft is coming, having visited India earlier when it was part of Aero India in Bangalore, before famously getting stranded at Trivandrum due to technical issues, an event well known to the public.





He emphasised that the IAF will now exercise with it, adding that they will be able to talk more about it perhaps after the exercise, or they may choose not to speak much about it due to operational security concerns.





The hosting of Tarang Shakti underscores the IAF's transition from traditional two-nation drills to complex, multi-nation combat integration. Air Marshal Dixit explained that for many years, operational engagement with foreign air forces was largely conducted through bilateral exercises where the IAF learned to operate with one partner at a time.





He highlighted that Tarang Shakti changed that approach, noting that in 2024, the IAF brought multiple air forces together for the first time in a large multinational air exercise hosted by the Indian Air Force. He affirmed that they now want to build on that experience, making Tarang Shakti 2026 the next logical step.





Reflecting on recent regional conflicts and domestic military operations, the Vice Chief highlighted the growing importance of integrated defences, precision strikes, counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), and space-enabled intelligence.





He stated that the world around us is changing very rapidly and the character of warfare is evolving. He noted that recent conflicts have demonstrated the importance of precision, integrated defence, unmanned systems, information dominance, space-enabled capabilities, and the ability to bring all of this together in a multi-domain operation.





Air Marshal Dixit added that Operation Sindoor has reinforced many of these realities for the IAF. He pointed out that it demonstrated the supreme importance of intelligence-led operations, precision strikes, integrated air and missile defence, counter-UAS capabilities, and seamless jointness across domains.





With invitations extended to 65 friendly nations, Tarang Shakti 2026 aims to enhance joint operational tactics, counter-UAS capabilities, and high-tech defence integration among partner air forces. Defence officials said over 40 countries will take part in this second edition of the multinational air exercise.





According to the officials, foreign nations will join the drills with a wide range of aerial assets. The United States is set to deploy two to three F-35 fifth-generation combat aircraft, France will participate with its Rafale fighters, and the United Arab Emirates will deploy its F-16 fighter jets.





Additionally, several participating countries will contribute vital support assets, including transport aircraft.





Contextualising the local military activity, the mega air exercise comes immediately on the heels of the bilateral Indo-Japan air combat exercise, "Veer Guardian," which was also hosted at the Jodhpur airbase.





The Indian Air Force will field its major frontline operational platforms for the drills, including Rafale and Sukhoi-30 fighter jets. Defence officials added that IAF support platforms, including airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, transport planes, and air-to-air refuelling tankers, will also actively take part in the exercise.





ANI







