India's legacy preference, Russia's Ilyushin IL-276 heavy-lift transport aircraft





The Indian Air Force's (IAF) transport fleet is now entering a new phase, with the Defence Ministry going in for the purchase of as many as 60 Medium Transport Aircraft to replace the ageing Soviet-era Antonov An-32 fleet, according to a report.





The significance of the ₹1,00,000 crore program represents a shift towards a more flexible, modern and industrially integrated airlift capability to meet the needs of the country's defence forces even in difficult terrain, according to an article in Vietnam Times.





The new aircraft requirement calls for a payload capability broadly between 18 and 30 tons. That places the proposed fleet above the An-32 in carrying capacity which will enable the IAF to undertake a wider range of tactical and operational tasks. The tender envisages 60 aircraft, with 12 to be supplied in flyaway condition and 48 manufactured in India.





The locally produced aircraft are also expected to meet a substantial indigenous-content requirement. That combination makes the program both an operational modernisation project and an important aerospace manufacturing initiative.





The formal Request for Proposal issued by the Defence Ministry invites prominent Indian aerospace players, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), TATA Advanced Systems, and Mahindra Defence, to take the lead in joint ventures with global original equipment manufacturers. This strategic approach ensures that over 60 percent indigenous content is eventually achieved in the domestic production line.





Modern military transport aircraft such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, already operated by the IAF, can conduct both intra-theatre and inter-theatre airlift and can deliver troops and cargo through air-landed or airdrop operations.





Its extended C-130J-30 version has a maximum allowable payload of nearly 20 tons. TATA Advanced Systems has partnered with Lockheed Martin to pitch this battle-proven, turboprop platform, which already enjoys operational familiarity within the IAF's existing air logistics framework.





Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer's C-390 Millennium represents a different approach. It is a newer-generation, jet-powered military transport aircraft with a maximum payload of 26 tons.





Its design allows the same aircraft to undertake cargo and troop transportation, airborne operations, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian missions. The aircraft can also operate from temporary or unpaved runways, the article states.





The C-390 has also attracted a growing international customer base as several NATO members have opted for the plane, establishing it as one of the leading newer-generation aircraft in the medium military transport category.





For India, the platform also brings an industrial dimension. Embraer has partnered with Mahindra Defence for the Indian MTA program, with the proposal linked to the creation of manufacturing and maintenance capabilities in the country, potentially turning India into a regional maintenance, repair, and overhaul hub for the jet.





The importance of the program becomes clearer when India's geography is considered. The country's northern and north-eastern frontiers include some of the most difficult military operating environments in the world, with high-altitude Advanced Landing Grounds in regions like Ladakh demanding exceptional engine performance and landing capabilities.





The new fleet will also be versatile enough to serve dual roles, such as air-to-air refuelling tankers, to complement the force's strategic reach alongside other ongoing fleet inductions like the Airbus C-295s.





Military transport aircraft have another function that extends beyond national defence — they give India the ability to respond quickly to humanitarian crises abroad. The IAF's C-17 fleet demonstrated that capability in June 2026 during 'Operation Amistad' following devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.





Two C-17 Globemaster-III aircraft transported a 41-member Indian Army medical contingent from the 60 Para Field Hospital, along with medical equipment, relief supplies and two BHISHM Cube portable hospitals, the article added. Beyond foreign deployments, these strategic and tactical transport assets are routinely mobilised from major airbases across the country to deliver rapid disaster relief, carry heavy machinery, and support civil authorities during domestic emergencies.





Russian transport aircraft are indeed facing steep hurdles in securing the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) contract, primarily due to ongoing geopolitical sanctions, supply chain vulnerabilities, and past technical disagreements over engine control systems and co-development terms.





However, Russia has aggressively attempted to pitch the Ilyushin Il-276—a twin-turbofan medium-lift platform with a 20-ton payload capacity—as a strong contender to replace the IAF's An-32 fleet. Originally initiated as a joint Indo-Russian Multi-Role Transport Aircraft (MTA) program in 2009 before work was frozen in 2016, Moscow's revitalised offer leverages deep Transfer of Technology (ToT), local assembly at HAL facilities, and powerplants based on modern Aviadvigatel PD-14M engines.





Despite offering high-altitude capability tailored for rugged environments like Ladakh and logistics commonality with India's existing Russian fleet, the Il-276's potential acquisition remains severely constrained by India's preference for Western/NATO-standard engines, avionics interoperability, and the operational appeal of established alternatives like Embraer's C-390 and Lockheed Martin's C-130J.





The ongoing acquisitions reflect a comprehensive overhaul of India's military logistics infrastructure to project power and maintain operational readiness across all borders.





Agencies







