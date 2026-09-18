



Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has declared that there is ‘absolutely no ambiguity’ regarding the application of the Mecca Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.





His remarks followed Saudi Arabia’s interception of a Houthi drone near the holy city of Mecca, an incident that has heightened regional tensions.





Speaking to Geo News, Asif emphasised that Pakistan was bound by the agreement and would fulfil its obligations. He stressed that while the pact applied fully, the details of any defence response would remain confidential.





He added that Pakistan’s responsibility towards the Muslim holy sites existed independently of the trilateral arrangement, noting that if Mecca were attacked, there would be no need for an agreement to justify its defence.





Saudi authorities confirmed that their air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca on Tuesday evening before it entered prohibited airspace around the holy city. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen described this as the second alleged attempt by the Houthis to target Mecca. Houthi officials, however, rejected the claim, insisting their operations were directed at Saudi oil facilities and military bases rather than Islamic holy sites.





On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia’s defence. He condemned what he described as a ‘dastardly and heinous attempted drone attack’ against Mecca and affirmed that Pakistan stood ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Riyadh. He also urged all sides to exercise restraint to prevent escalation.





Asif explained that the Mecca Agreement provides for collective defence if the territorial integrity or geographical boundaries of any of the three signatories are violated. He declined to disclose details of Pakistan’s military strategy, stating that such information would not be discussed publicly. He further revealed that Pakistan had conveyed a message from Saudi Arabia to Iran amid concerns over Houthi attacks.





The Defence Minister distinguished between Iran as a state and non-state groups operating independently. He said he did not believe Iran would open another front in the region, while Islamabad would continue diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading. He also raised concerns about disruptions to key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, warning that these were affecting regional trade and Pakistan’s economy.





Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei condemned any aggression against Islamic holy sites but urged caution over unverified claims concerning the drone incident. His remarks reflected Tehran’s attempt to distance itself from direct involvement while maintaining a critical stance on the allegations.





The latest developments underscore the fragile balance between military commitments and diplomatic manoeuvring under the Mecca Agreement. Pakistan’s insistence on clarity and obligation, coupled with Saudi Arabia’s defensive actions, highlights the seriousness with which the pact is being treated, even as questions remain over its operational execution.





ANI







