



The Ministry of External Affairs has clarified that there are no fresh updates regarding the participation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the forthcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi.





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a media briefing, offered no confirmation when asked about the Bangladeshi leader’s potential visit. He stated plainly that he had no update to share, leaving the matter unresolved for now.





Despite the lack of clarity on the Prime Minister’s attendance, Jaiswal reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Bangladesh. He highlighted a recent high-level diplomatic engagement in Dhaka as a constructive step in advancing people-to-people connections between the two nations.





Jaiswal provided details of the meeting between India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, and Bangladesh President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. He explained that the courtesy call involved discussions on various aspects of India-Bangladesh relations, shared ties, and the importance of enhancing cooperation in the days ahead.





President Alamgir, during the meeting at Bangabhaban, emphasised the need for prompt resolution of pending issues between the two countries through dialogue. He stressed that fair and mutually acceptable solutions would strengthen trust and confidence among the people of both nations.





The President particularly highlighted the management of common rivers, noting that the lives and livelihoods of millions depend on equitable sharing of waters such as the Ganges and Teesta. He urged India to take effective steps towards fair distribution of these resources.





High Commissioner Trivedi assured the President that positive measures were being taken by the Indian government in this regard.





The President further underlined that Bangladesh attaches special importance to its relationship with India, describing it as the closest neighbour and a key trade and development partner.





Last month, Jaiswal had also addressed Bangladesh’s request for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He explained that such requests were being examined under India’s established processes.





He reiterated that India seeks forward-looking relations with Bangladesh, based on mutuality of interest and reciprocity. He added that India’s position on the matter of extraditions remains consistent and well known.





When asked about Bangladesh’s conditions for Prime Minister Rahman’s visit to India, Jaiswal maintained that updates would be shared once available. He confirmed that India had extended a cordial invitation to the Bangladeshi leader to visit New Delhi.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry stated that officials from both countries had been in communication for several weeks regarding a possible bilateral visit by Prime Minister Rahman. Spokesperson Shahidul Karim noted that discussions were ongoing but had been affected by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s virtual interaction in New Delhi on 5 August.





The uncertainty surrounding Prime Minister Rahman’s attendance at the BRICS Summit reflects the complex diplomatic exchanges currently underway.





While India has extended an invitation and expressed eagerness to host him, Dhaka continues to weigh its options amid broader bilateral considerations.





ANI







