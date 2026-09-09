



Pakistan has officially inducted the Chinese HQ‑17AE short‑range air defence system, becoming the third confirmed foreign operator after Serbia and Tajikistan, Chinese media SCMP reported





The system was showcased in a Pakistan Air Force video, highlighting its role in strengthening point‑defence capabilities against low‑altitude aerial threats.





The Pakistan Air Force released footage of the HQ‑17AE missile launch vehicle operating on a road, with its radar actively scanning for targets. This confirmed the system’s entry into service, marking a significant addition to Pakistan’s layered air defence network.





The HQ‑17AE is a mobile short‑range surface‑to‑air missile system developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC). It is mounted on a 6×6 Dongfeng wheeled chassis and integrates a phased‑array search radar, engagement radar, and eight vertical cold‑launch missiles. Each vehicle can track up to 24 targets and engage four simultaneously, providing independent operational capability without requiring separate radar units.





The system’s engagement envelope is reported as 1.5–15 km against conventional aircraft, 1.5–9 km against stealth aircraft, and 1.5–8 km against missiles, with altitude coverage ranging from 10 metres to 8–10 km.





Missiles travel at speeds of Mach 3 or higher, carrying a 15 kg high‑explosive fragmentation warhead. The wheeled design allows road speeds of up to 90 km/h and operational ranges of around 800 km, with the ability to launch while moving at speeds up to 25 km/h.





Pakistan has not disclosed the number of launchers, batteries, or support vehicles acquired, nor the financial details of the procurement. However, the HQ‑17AE is expected to form the outer missile layer of a compressed 15 km point‑defence shield, complementing Turkish gun‑based systems such as the Korkut 35 mm and Sahin 40 mm showcased alongside it. Together, these systems create a multi‑layered defensive architecture aimed at countering drones, cruise missiles, helicopters, and low‑flying aircraft.





The HQ‑17AE is derived from the Russian Tor‑M1 system, which China reverse‑engineered and improved. Its export variant was first unveiled in 2021, following the domestic HQ‑17A’s appearance at China’s 2019 National Day parade.





Pakistan’s acquisition reflects its continued reliance on Chinese defence technology, having previously procured systems such as the FM‑90, LY‑80, HQ‑9BE, and HQ‑16FE. All of these systems proved completely ineffective during Operation Sindoor, as Indian missiles penetrated Pakistani airspace with impunity.





This induction fills a critical gap in Pakistan’s short‑range air defence layer, complementing its existing medium‑ and long‑range Chinese systems. Strategically, it enhances protection for high‑value assets, air bases, and forward units, while also signalling Islamabad’s deepening defence ties with Beijing.





Agencies







