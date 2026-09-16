



Pakistan’s refusal to commit forces against the Houthis in Yemen has created a significant rupture in the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, leaving Saudi Arabia to seek unconventional partners.





Despite being a formal ally under the pact with Türkiye, Islamabad has drawn a sharp line between defending Saudi territory and engaging in combat operations abroad.





This distinction has effectively side-lined Pakistan from Riyadh’s immediate military campaign in the Bab el-Mandab Strait, where Houthi forces have intensified their maritime restrictions and expanded control along Yemen’s Red Sea coast.





Saudi Arabia has now turned to Israel, a country it does not recognise diplomatically, for intelligence assistance. The outreach, conducted indirectly through US Central Command, underscores the severity of the threat posed by the Houthis.





Reports indicate that Riyadh’s request centres on intelligence to track Houthi deployments and anticipate operational plans. Israeli intelligence, particularly in maritime surveillance, has previously supported US efforts against Iranian forces, making it a valuable resource for Saudi Arabia as it faces mounting pressure on its energy and trade routes.





The Houthis have escalated attacks on Saudi cities and energy infrastructure, employing missiles and drones to strike critical targets. Their advances along the Red Sea coast have brought them closer to Bab el-Mandab, a strategic chokepoint for global shipping.





The group’s maritime restrictions have been described as a blockade, directly impacting Saudi oil exports and threatening international trade. A separate strike attributed to Iran-aligned forces disrupted the East-West oil pipeline, further compounding Riyadh’s energy security concerns.





In response, Saudi Arabia has sought assistance from multiple partners. Britain has agreed to send military advisers, though no additional aid has yet been committed. US President Donald Trump declined to authorise direct strikes against the Houthis but offered intelligence-sharing and targeting support. These measures highlight Riyadh’s reliance on external partners as it struggles to contain the growing threat.





Pakistan’s stance has been particularly notable. While part of the Mecca Defence Alliance, Islamabad has ruled out deploying forces to Yemen, signalling that its military assets would only be used for defending Saudi territory.





This position reflects Pakistan’s broader strategic calculus, balancing its ties with Riyadh against the risks of deeper involvement in regional conflicts. The decision also underscores the limits of the Mecca pact, which was intended to present a united front but is now strained by divergent national priorities.





The indirect Saudi-Israeli security cooperation remains separate from broader normalisation efforts. Israeli officials have expressed concern over Trump’s decision to allow Saudi Arabia to pursue a civilian nuclear program, linking progress on that front to potential diplomatic recognition.





Riyadh has maintained that any formal process with Israel would only follow resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For now, the intelligence discussions represent a pragmatic response to immediate threats rather than a shift in diplomatic policy.





The developments highlight the complex web of alliances and rivalries shaping the Middle East. Saudi Arabia’s reliance on Israel for intelligence, Pakistan’s reluctance to fight beyond its borders, and the Houthis’ growing influence along the Red Sea all point to a volatile security environment.





The Bab el-Mandab Strait, a vital artery for global trade, has become the focal point of this struggle, with implications that extend far beyond the region.





Agencies







