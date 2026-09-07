



Pixxel, the Google-backed Indian space-tech Start-Up, has secured ₹835 crores in a landmark Series-C funding round led by Temasek and Seraphim, making it the single-largest fundraise by a space technology company in India.





This takes its total capital raised to ₹1,627 crores, positioning Pixxel as a key player in India’s private space sector.





Pixxel announced on Monday that it had raised $100 million, equivalent to about ₹835 crores, in its Series C round. The funding was co-led by Singapore’s state investor Temasek and British space-technology venture firm Seraphim.





This marks a record-setting achievement for India’s space-tech ecosystem, highlighting growing global confidence in the country’s emerging private space industry.





The round also saw participation from existing investors Radical Ventures and growX Ventures, alongside new investors 360 ONE Asset and IMM Investment. With this infusion, Pixxel’s total funding now stands at $195 million, or approximately ₹1,627 crores. This milestone underscores the company’s rapid rise since its inception and its ability to attract international capital.





Founded by Awais Ahmed in Bangalore, Pixxel began its journey with hyperspectral satellites capable of capturing detailed information about the Earth’s surface beyond conventional imagery.





These satellites provided unique insights into agriculture, environmental monitoring, and defence applications, setting Pixxel apart from traditional imaging providers.





Over time, Pixxel expanded its scope to include Aurora, its proprietary Earth intelligence software. Aurora integrates data from satellites to deliver actionable intelligence, enabling governments, industries, and institutions to make informed decisions.





This software, combined with Pixxel’s satellite systems, forms the backbone of its planetary infrastructure vision, connecting sensors, software, and space systems into a unified ecosystem.





The fresh capital will be deployed to expand Pixxel’s sensing capabilities through its Honeybee satellite constellation and high-resolution optical imaging satellites.





The Honeybee constellation is designed to provide continuous hyperspectral coverage, while the optical imaging satellites will enhance resolution and data quality. Together, these assets will strengthen Pixxel’s ability to deliver decision-ready insights across multiple sectors.





Pixxel’s vision is to build a “health monitor for the planet,” a mission that has resonated with investors and stakeholders worldwide. By combining hyperspectral imaging with advanced software, the company aims to make Earth observation more precise, accessible, and actionable. This approach is expected to play a crucial role in addressing challenges such as climate change, food security, and national security.





The funding round also reflects the broader transformation of India’s space sector. Since the government opened the industry to private players, companies like Pixxel have emerged as pioneers, driving innovation and attracting global investment. Pixxel’s success demonstrates the potential of Indian Start-Ups to compete on the world stage in high-technology domains.





Industry experts note that this investment signals a new phase of growth for Pixxel, enabling it to scale operations, expand its satellite fleet, and enhance its software platforms. It also strengthens India’s position in the global space-tech value chain, with Pixxel serving as a flagship example of private-sector capability.





Pixxel’s founder and CEO, Awais Ahmed, emphasised that the company’s mission is not just about satellites but about building planetary infrastructure.





He highlighted that the new funding provides the scale required to realise this vision, offering more ways of sensing, greater intelligence from every image, and enhanced sovereign capabilities for nations.





Pixxel’s trajectory reflects the convergence of cutting-edge technology, strategic vision, and global investor confidence. With its expanded capital base, the company is poised to accelerate its role in shaping the future of Earth observation and planetary intelligence.





Agencies







