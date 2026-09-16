



Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong has underlined the renewed momentum in bilateral ties following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.





He emphasised that this was the third meeting between the two leaders in three years and described the most important consensus reached as the understanding that India and China should be partners.





Ambassador Xu stated in a post on X that the two leaders agreed to properly handle disputes and disagreements to jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity along the border. He noted that both sides also agreed to address economic and trade concerns in a balanced manner and to promote the sound and steady development of economic and trade relations.





He further highlighted that China will work with India to implement the common understandings reached, extend the cooperation list, deepen people-to-people exchanges, enhance collaboration in multilateral forums, and render firm support to each other’s development and revitalisation. He stressed that these efforts would contribute to peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.





Xu pointed out that the leaders reaffirmed the growth of China-India ties, guiding the relationship from starting afresh in Kazan to further improvements in Tianjin. He reiterated that the most important consensus was the recognition that India and China should be partners.





He added that as the most populous countries in the world and major members of the Global South, India and China should focus on development as the biggest common denominator. He said the leaders agreed to strengthen friendly exchanges, mutually beneficial cooperation, and improve public perception of bilateral relations.





The envoy also mentioned that both sides agreed to support each other in chairing BRICS, promote cooperation in the Global South, help build a multipolar world, and serve as forces for progress and stability in a volatile international environment. He repeated that the leaders agreed to properly handle disputes to safeguard peace and tranquillity along the border.





Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to queries regarding the five-point initiative proposed by President Xi during the 18th BRICS Summit. He clarified that member countries would evaluate the proposals to determine their future course, noting that the initiatives were outlined in Beijing’s national statement during the summit proceedings.





President Xi, speaking on the second day of the summit, outlined a five-point action plan to expand greater BRICS cooperation across artificial intelligence, trade facilitation, digital infrastructure, smart manufacturing, and human resource development.





He urged member nations to utilise their deep connections with emerging markets and the Global South to achieve structural progress.





Xi emphasised the importance of maintaining open and mutually beneficial frameworks, protecting global supply chains, and constructing an integrated regional market. He called for building incubators for innovation, upgrading traditional industries, developing emerging industries, and deploying future industries.





According to Xinhua, under the five-pillar plan, China aims to lead an open-source AI community to develop large language models, establish a special economic zone partnership to streamline trade policies, and build a digital ecosystem cloud platform to foster technical alignment.





Beijing also offered assistance in constructing smart factories and proposed an engineer cultivation alliance alongside a youth exchange program to strengthen scientific talent development across member nations.



