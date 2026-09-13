



Raana Semiconductors, a Chennai-based deep tech Start-Up specialising in equipment for converting pure silicon into ingots, is preparing to launch its first commercial-grade 12-inch Czochralski (CZ) single-crystal machine within the next 10 to 12 months, The Hindu Business Line reported





This marks a significant milestone for India’s solar manufacturing industry, as the machine will be tailored specifically for solar module makers.





The CZ method is one of the most widely used processes for converting pure silicon into single-crystal ingots, which are then sliced into wafers for chips, solar cells, sensors, and other applications.





Globally, more than 90 per cent of semiconductor electronics rely on wafers produced through this method, underscoring its importance in advanced technology manufacturing.





Founder and CEO Rajasekar Elavarasan explained that Raana’s first range of 12-inch CZ machines will be directed towards solar module manufacturers. He stated that the company aims to manufacture and supply machines capable of supporting cell production of approximately 10 GW over the next three years. This ambition aligns with the increasing vertical integration within India’s solar module industry.





Several Indian solar module makers, including Grew Solar, Vikram Solar, and Swelect Energy, are actively building ingot and wafer manufacturing capacities. The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has also proposed that solar ingots and wafers be included under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) from 1 June 2028. This move will enforce local sourcing of these components, strengthening domestic supply chains for module manufacturers.





Elavarasan revealed that Raana is in advanced discussions to secure an order for around 2 GW of machine capacity from a major solar manufacturer in India. If finalised, this deal could push the company’s topline to nearly ₹300 crore by FY28, reflecting strong commercial potential for its indigenous technology.





To support this expansion, Raana is establishing a 40,000 sq ft facility in Hosur dedicated to manufacturing CZ machines. The company’s machines are currently about 70 per cent localised, with plans to incrementally increase localisation levels in the coming years. This strategy is expected to reduce reliance on imported components and enhance India’s technological sovereignty.





At present, Raana has deployed over 40 CZ machines capable of producing 2-, 4-, and 6-inch ingots. These machines are primarily used for research purposes and are installed in defence, atomic, and other national laboratories. Additionally, Raana has developed machines capable of producing ingots from materials such as lithium niobate and germanium, which are used in quantum applications and infrared cameras.





On the semiconductor side, Elavarasan clarified that the company is pursuing a different strategy. For chips, Raana intends to supply only wafers rather than machines, thereby retaining complete intellectual property rights over ingot and wafer manufacturing. However, for solar applications, the company will continue to sell machines. Raana plans to introduce a commercial 12-inch CZ machine for chips within the next three years.





Globally, countries such as Germany, Korea, the US, and China dominate the manufacturing of CZ machines. Elavarasan noted that more than 90 per cent of ingot machines used in solar manufacturing are produced in China, highlighting the strategic importance of India developing its own indigenous capabilities in this sector.





Agencies







