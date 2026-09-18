



Seventeen years after the grounding of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-built HPT-32 ‘Deepak’ fleet, rookie Indian Air Force pilots will once again train on an indigenous aircraft.





HAL has formally handed over the first three HTT-40 turboprop trainers to the force, marking a significant milestone in India’s aviation journey.





The HTT-40 will enter the Stage-I or ab-initio flying training pipeline of the IAF. It will operate alongside the Swiss-origin Pilatus PC-7 MK-II fleet, which has been the backbone of basic training since the HPT-32s were withdrawn. At present, 75 PC-7s remain in service, and the HTT-40 will complement rather than replace them.





The handover ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Chief Marshal A P Singh. It represents the culmination of a program that faced scepticism within the IAF and took more than a decade to reach production readiness. The HTT-40’s induction is therefore both symbolic and practical, restoring indigenous capability in basic pilot training.





The story of the HTT-40 is rooted in the tragic history of the HPT-32. In July 2009, an HPT-32 crashed while landing at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, killing both instructor pilots.





The aircraft had long been plagued by engine cut-outs and fuel-system failures. Over its service life, it was involved in 17 crashes that claimed 19 lives, leading to the grounding of all 114 aircraft in service.





The sudden absence of a dedicated basic trainer forced the IAF to use Kiran jet trainers for initial pilot training, an arrangement that was far from ideal. To fill the gap, the Ministry of Defence turned to Switzerland’s Pilatus. In 2012, India signed a ₹2,900-crore contract for 75 PC-7 MK-IIs, which have since formed the backbone of Stage-I training.





The arrival of the HTT-40 marks a return to indigenous solutions. HAL’s turboprop trainer is designed to provide safe, reliable, and modern training for rookie pilots. It also reflects India’s broader push for self-reliance in defence aviation, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthening domestic aerospace capacity.





The HTT-40’s induction is not only a technical achievement but also a symbolic restoration of confidence in HAL’s ability to deliver safe and effective training aircraft. For the IAF, it represents the closing of a painful chapter and the beginning of a new era in pilot training.





Agencies







